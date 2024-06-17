Rishi Sunak warns a Labor government would cut public services to balance the books, as the Prime Minister says Tory welfare reforms will save taxpayers £12bn.

A Labor government will have to cut public services to balance the books because it will not try to reduce the ballooning benefits bill, Rishi Sunak has suggested.

The Prime Minister said the Conservatives will save taxpayers £12 billion a year through welfare reforms aimed at putting millions of people back to work.

But he said Sir Keir Starmer’s party was not planning to save a penny from the system – which is expected to cost £90bn a year by the end of the decade – and will therefore have to save elsewhere.

Rishi Sunak at the Ukraine Peace Summit at the Buergenstock Resort in Switzerland on June 15

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer arrive in the Members’ Lobby of the House of Commons during the State Opening of Parliament last November.

It comes after the Institute for Fiscal Studies said areas such as local government and justice could face budget cuts of 3.5 per cent a year under spending plans protecting the NHS and defence, and accused both main parties of a “conspiracy of silence” about where the ax will fall.

Mr Sunak said: “The very clear difference in savings between us and the Labor Party is that I believe that savings can be made by limiting the growth of the welfare bill, but the Labor Party does not believe that a single penny can be saved on the welfare bill.” .’

A Labor spokesman said: “This is the latest desperate announcement from Rishi Sunak, who has once again pulled numbers out of thin air in an attempt to disguise the fact that he has caused a profit spiral.”