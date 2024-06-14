Rishi Sunak vows to “fight for every vote” following a surge in support for Nigel Farage’s reform party, as the prime minister pledges to remain an MP for five more years regardless of the general election result.

Rishi Sunak yesterday vowed to fight for every vote amid an attack from Nigel Farage’s reform party.

The Prime Minister’s determination came as a poll put Reform ahead of the Conservatives for the first time, dealing a further blow to Tory morale.

Their problems were compounded by an optimistic Mr Farage who declared himself the “true opposition to Labour” and demanded a face-to-face television debate with Keir Starmer.

YouGov polling for The Times puts support for reform at 19 per cent, just ahead of the Conservatives on 18 per cent. The Labor Party remains in the lead with 37 per cent.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference at the G7 leaders’ summit at the Borgo Egnazia complex, in Puglia, Apulia, Italy. He vowed to remain an MP even if Labor wins.

UK reform leader Nigel Farage (pictured) arrives at a press conference in Wellington, central London. He has claimed that his party is the “true opposition to the Labor Party”.

Asked by journalists at the G7 summit in Puglia, Italy, if he was “desperate” about the poll, Mr Sunak said: “If that poll were replicated on July 4, it would be giving Labor a blank check to tax everyone: tax your house, your pension, your car, your family.

“I’m going to fight very hard to make sure that doesn’t happen. I’m still going to fight very hard for every vote.”

However, there were few outward signs of panic from Conservative MPs, after four other polls in the past 48 hours found no such lead for reform.

“My experience at the gates is not reflected in the polls,” veterans minister Johnny Mercer told the Mail. However, he added: ‘If you vote for reform you will get Labor MPs and a massive Labor government. I can’t be the only one who is seriously worried about that.

There were also signs that Labor was starting to get nervous about Farage’s return. The party tweeted attacks aimed at him for his stance on the NHS after the election, instead of focusing on the Conservative government.

Sunak also pledged to remain in Parliament for five years even if Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer takes over in No 10.

But halfway through the election campaign and with the Conservatives now behind Reform UK and the Labor Party in the polls, Sunak said he would not change tactics.

When asked by journalists at the G7 summit in southern Italy if there would be a late change in his campaign strategy, he replied: “No, we are away from home, and it is really good that both manifestos are published now because it is very clear that the choice is in the elections.’

He continued: “I think you can see that most clearly on the tax front: If I’m re-elected, there will be a tax cut for people at all stages of their lives: everyone who works, everyone who is starting a small business or self-employed, young people who buy their first home, young families with children, but also pensioners.

“People at all stages of their lives are going to receive a tax cut, because I believe it can stop the unsustainable increase in the welfare bill, and I believe it is the right choice for the country, and conversely, Labor is simply there to pay your taxes.

‘And as you’ve seen in the last few days, they just can’t tell people unequivocally that they’re not going to do that and the analysis shows that they will raise the tax burden to the highest levels this country has seen in our history.’

Asked if he would commit to serving a full five-year term as prime minister if he wins, and to serving five years as an MP if he loses, he responded simply: “Yes.” Yeah.’

It is the first time he has promised to remain in Parliament for five years regardless of the election result, although he has previously dismissed suggestions he would travel to California if defeated and has insisted he loves his Northern constituency. Yorkshire.