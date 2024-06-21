Rishi Sunak threatens to revoke young people’s driving licenses and ‘access to finance’ if they refuse National Service

Rishi Sunak threatened to revoke young people’s driving licenses and “access to finance” as possible sanctions for refusing national service.

Rishi Sunak – who said he would be “politicizing the armed forces during an election campaign” to respond to criticism of his policy – suggested a Conservative government would examine “existing models in Europe” to decide the details.

Mr Sunak said: ‘We will have a set of sanctions and incentives and we will look at the models that exist in Europe to get the right mix of them.

‘There are a variety of different options. There are all sorts of things that people do across Europe, whether it’s looking for driving licences, all the access to finance and all sorts of other things that are the right thing to do.’

The Prime Minister insisted the military route was optional, even though the proposed national service scheme was mandatory.

When asked if this meant taking away people’s bank cards, he laughed and said: “There are many different models in Europe.”

On Wednesday, Sunak said his two daughters were “excited” about the prospect of national service.

But Lord West of Spithead, former chief of the naval staff and Labor peer, is said to have branded the policy “crazy”.