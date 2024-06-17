Rishi Sunak reveals he would support assisted suicide legislation as long as vulnerable people are protected

Rishi Sunak has revealed he would support legalizing assisted suicide as long as vulnerable people are protected.

The Prime Minister said he was “not opposed” to landmark reform as long as “safeguards” were put in place.

His comments were the clearest to date about his personal views, after he said earlier this year that he would allow time in Parliament for any bill to be fully debated.

The Conservative manifesto published last week only said that assisted dying was a “matter of conscience” for MPs, but that the debate “should never distract us” from the importance of palliative care for the seriously ill.

Rishi Sunak addresses the audience during a Sky News election event on June 12.

Keir Starmer speaks to Nick Robinson on BBC1’s Panorama program on June 14

This means that the leaders of both main political parties now publicly support a change in the law, which currently states that anyone who helps someone end their life risks being sentenced to up to 14 years in prison.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, who as Director of Public Prosecutions first set out guidelines making relatives less likely to be taken to court if they acted out of compassion, has already said he is ‘personally in favor of changing the law’.

Mr Sunak was asked by journalists during the G7 summit in Italy last week if he would vote for a change to the law on assisted dying and he responded: “The manifesto has very clear language on this: we will support whatever the Parliament, These matters are always a matter of conscience. Of course, if Parliament wants to decide, it will want to facilitate it.’ But he added: “What I have said before is that I am not opposed to it in principle, and it is a matter of ensuring that the safeguards are in place and effective. That has always been the conversation and the debate in the country.” past.

«In principle I am not against it. “It’s just a matter of having safeguards in place and that’s where people have had questions in the past.”

Last night, prominent campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen, who wants the right to end her own life painlessly after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, said: “What excellent news, in these polarized times, that the two leaders of the largest parties I believe that the next Parliament should have the opportunity to debate this question of life and death.

“I am very pleased that Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak have decided that the time has come to examine the wealth of evidence from foreign countries, to consider what precautions should be included here in a new assisted dying law.” Sarah Wootton, chief executive of Dignity in Dying, said: “It is hugely significant that both the Prime Minister and the opposition leader have promised that they would make time for a proper debate and vote on assisted dying, and that neither opposes reform.

Pictured is prominent activist Dame Esther Rantzen, who wants the right to end her own life pain-free after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Supporters of the campaign to legalize assisted dying hold a demonstration outside Parliament, September 2015

‘This is a milestone general election for the dying, many of whom will cast their final vote and give it to candidates who side with compassionate choice.

‘Whether a manifesto commitment or a personal promise, it is clear that it is now a question of when the law will change, not if. Assisted dying is a movement whose time has come.’

But Dr Gordon Macdonald, chief executive of Care Not Killing, insisted: ‘The Prime Minister’s position on assisted suicide and euthanasia has not changed and these new comments do not reflect a change in his stance. What they do show is that he recognizes the difficulty of drafting robust legislation on this issue, given what we see in a handful of jurisdictions that have introduced state-assisted murder. Safeguards were quickly removed and disabled people, those with chronic illnesses and mental health problems were pressured to be included.

‘Furthermore, any change to the law would represent a dramatic change in the way doctors and nurses treat and care for people. It would also put enormous pressure, real or perceived, on terminally ill and disabled people to end their lives exactly as we see in the few places that have legalized assisted suicide or euthanasia.’ He added: “It is disappointing at a time when we have seen widespread discrimination against older and disabled people, along with a crisis in the NHS, care system and hospices across the country are facing a £ deficit. 100 million we follow Let’s ignore the most important debate about how to extend high-quality palliative care to all those who need it.’