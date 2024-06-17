Rishi Sunak is the target of Remoaner’s plot to unseat Conservative MPs in more than 450 seats by using tactical voting for opposition parties, but refuses to encourage voters to back Nigel Farage in Clacton.

Remain campaigners are targeting the Conservatives in more than 450 seats for a tactical push to the vote, and have made Rishi Sunak one of their targets.

Best For Britain revealed a list of recommendations aimed at delivering “the biggest possible electoral defeat for the Government, keeping (the Conservatives) out of power for a decade and preventing the election of reformist UK MPs”.

The organization, which was formed to try to prevent Brexit from happening after the 2016 vote, recommends that people vote tactically for Labor on July 4 in 370 seats.

He supports the Liberal Democrats with 69 more votes, the Green Party with three, the SNP with seven and Plaid Cymru with two. In around 180 seats, they are telling people to “vote with their hearts” because there is no chance of a Conservative winning.

At a launch event in Westminster today, it was suggested that a vote for Labor’s Tom Wilson in Richmond and North Allerton could unseat the Prime Minister, as he is just seven points ahead in the latest Survation MRP super poll.

He also set out a series of possible ‘Portillo moments’ in which cabinet ministers lose their seats, as he launched his GetVoting campaign, advising people how to best use their anti-Tory vote.

However, the group refused to endorse voters to back Nigel Farage and Reform in Clacton, even though he was the main rival of Conservative incumbent Giles Watling.

Instead, he recommends voting for Labour, who are currently in third place in the Essex seat.

He also suggests people vote Green in Waveney Valley in Cambridgeshire, where the party has just 14 per cent of the vote and is in fourth place.

Mrs Smith said: We are telling people that in places like Clacton it would be a mistake to vote Conservative and vote tactically to stop Farage. We believe Labor can win there, our polls show it and we know there is a significant effort to win those seats.’

Pressed about Farage and Reform’s lead in the Clacton polls, she added: “We don’t want to get rid of the Conservatives, we want a change of government.” We also want to keep the more populist nativist forces out of opposition seats in the next parliament.

“We do not believe those who sow division and seek to divide our country have a place in the House of Commons and our data shows that Labor could actually do so in Clacton.”

Best for Britain also believes a number of Tory cabinet ministers could be at risk due to a tactical vote, including Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps and James Cleverly.

Survation data suggests former Prime Minister Theresa May’s Maidenhead seat is also now a triple marginal between the Conservatives, Labor and the Liberal Democrats.

This morning released a new poll suggesting that in 621 of 650 seats more than a third of voters say they are willing to vote tactically to remove the Conservatives. That figure increases to 40 percent in 234 seats.

Lewis Baston, who studies elections and voting as a psephologist, said polls show that “anti-conservative voters are mobilized and in a bad mood.”

He said: “The Conservatives are winning seats with, say, 33 per cent of the vote, 29 per cent of the vote – these are the parts that are colored blue on the maps of Britain that we have – it’s really an ebb. surprisingly low for the Conservatives will be in and that makes them very vulnerable if center-left people tactically vote a little more efficiently than they plan at the moment.

“Campaigns like this aim to achieve this and we also see it in the efforts of activists on the ground.”

Baston added: “I think the context of this election is that the Conservatives are under siege like they’ve never been under siege before.”

‘I love historical electoral maps and Survation of South East England looks a bit like the map the Conservatives had in 1906, the last year in which they took a real beating that spread to the South East of England.

“However, in 1906 they could still count on the support of Birmingham and Liverpool and I don’t think Birmingham and Liverpool will come to the rescue this time.”

‘We see Tory England and Tory Britain in a pretty desperate state in this election. There are no more central areas left.