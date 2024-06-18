Rishi Sunak is campaigning in Torridge and Tavistock, where the Conservatives are defending a huge majority of 22,000, amid fears that even the safest seats could fall victim to the collapse in the party’s main vote on July 4.

Rishi Sunak today underlined the Conservatives’ defensive strategy while campaigning in North Devon.

The Prime Minister joined former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox at Torridge & Tavistock, where he had a notional majority of almost 23,000 at the 2019 election.

The pair He joined a group of lobster fishermen and chatted with local activists on Clovelly Beach.

But Sunak’s focus on previously ultra-safe seats will heighten alarm within the party about the prospects of a near-annihilation on July 4.

A huge Survation poll, carried out using the so-called MRP technique, showed Sir Geoffrey lost his seat, with the Conservatives reduced to just 72 MPs.

It suggested Keir Starmer could win by an incredible margin of 262, with Nigel Farage’s Reform winning seven MPs.

Home Secretary James Cleverly was projected to lose his seat in Braintree, while Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was projected to fall victim to the Lib Dems in Godalming and Ash.

Electoral experts have been warning that once ultra-safe seats are under threat as the party’s core vote is collapsing, comparing it to Churchill’s defeat in the 1945 election.

The Conservatives are urging Sunak to take off the gloves against Nigel Farage as the battle to fend off the reform threat intensifies.

Anxiety has been growing over the passive attitude adopted by the prime minister, as the insurgents gain ground in the polls.

Senior Tories have warned that the current strategy of largely ignoring the Brexiteer and focusing fire on the Labor Party is “not working”, insisting Sunak needs to get “personal” to stop the party losing votes.

A cabinet minister told MailOnline that the tactic of not saying Farage’s name – similar to the treatment of Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter – is “ridiculous” and that Sunak appears “scared”.

Another former minister expressed alarm that his majority of around 20,000 were “touch and go”, and the Prime Minister had to acknowledge that reform was the “real enemy” and not the Labor Party. They said of Mr Farage: ‘Rishi can’t beat him in personality. But Rishi may try to laugh at his absurd policies…our attack has to be direct.’

The defending MP added: “It’s crazy to ignore it the way they are right now… they need to get personal.”

The Tories’ internal squabbling came after another poll showed the Conservatives on reform, and Farage unveiled a huge manifesto of tax cuts and spending.

Reforms were up one point with Redfield & Wilton Strategies, along with the Conservatives on 18 per cent, both within 25 points of Labour.

Farage complained that the country was “destroyed” when he presented the election prospectus, while admitting that he will never be able to implement it.

The document included commitments to cut £50bn from public spending, abandon the European Court of Human Rights and ban all “non-essential” immigration. It suggests “stop the boats” measures, including sending migrants back to France, would begin within 100 days.

As well as stripping the Bank of England of key powers, those policies are set to fund an extraordinary £140bn of boondoggles, largely on tax cuts, the NHS and defense spending.

However, the respected IFS think tank said the plans “don’t add up” – the tax cuts reduce revenue more than the party claims and savings do not generate as much revenue.

Senior Tories are reported to be stepping up attacks on Mr Farage, with Michael Gove branding him “ridiculous” and Reform a “giant ego trip”.

Former Scottish Conservative leader Baroness Davidson said Farage would only ally himself with the Conservatives “because of my cold, dead corpse”.

A former cabinet minister told MailOnline the Prime Minister’s current strategy was “ridiculous”.

‘It is very clear that the reforms are roughly on par with us, if not ahead. They are our threat from the right, as Labor are from the left. “Simply attacking the Labor Party is very reckless,” they said.

‘I suspect the truth is that Rishi is afraid to confront Farage. Nigel is a very accomplished debater and I would have no problems dealing with him.

‘What’s more, I’m sure many established Conservatives prefer Reform’s ‘contract’ to our manifesto. That’s why number 10 wants them to have as little oxygen as possible. But it does not work.’

Farage clashed brutally with Ed Balls today over whether the rich would benefit most from Reform’s £90bn tax cut boondoggle.

Farage was attacked by the presenter (and former Labor cabinet minister) during an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Balls repeatedly demanded to know who would benefit most from raising the starting point for paying income tax to £20,000 and the inheritance tax threshold to £2 million.

Farage argued that the poor would be the biggest beneficiaries of the increase in personal allowances “in percentage terms”. But Balls responded that the richest would get much more in terms of cash.

He also pointed out that the IHT increase would only help people with properties worth between £1 million and £2 million as they would be able to avoid the tax up to that level.

At one point, a clearly frustrated Mr Farage complained that “this is so typical” of Mr Balls’ questioning, accusing him of “playing silly games”.

But co-host Susanna Reid stepped in and said, “What do you mean it’s so typical to be asked questions and asked to answer them?”

Mr Farage said: “We are stuck here in a very tight spot.”

He insisted that by raising the income tax threshold “we make work pay, we get people off benefits, we help the lowest paid keep more money in their pockets and we reduce the need for unskilled migration.”

Farage was trying to defend his manifesto after the Institute for Fiscal Studies said it was based on “extremely optimistic assumptions” about growth and that the sums “don’t add up”.

Farage also claimed that Reform had been “stitched together” by a company he hired to vet candidates.

The party has been hit by a series of revelations about the online activities of some of its parliamentary hopefuls, from links to a British fascist leader to suggestions that the UK should have remained neutral in the fight against the Nazis and admiration for Hitler’s “brilliant leader.” ‘ ability to inspire action.

Farage said Reform had paid a “large sum of money” to the vetting firm, which he did not name, but claimed the party had been disappointed.

He told LBC Radio: ‘Have we had problems with one or two candidates? If we have.

‘We paid a large sum of money to a well-known background investigation company and they didn’t do the job.

‘We are politically tied up and that has given us problems. And I accept it and I’m sorry.’