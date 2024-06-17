Rishi Sunak insists the Conservatives CAN win the election after Prime Minister Grant Shapps admitted they will lose on July 4 with a huge poll showing the party staring down the barrel of a “1945-style” disaster that will cost it their seats to a series of heavy hitters.

Rishi Sunak insisted the Conservatives can win the election today, after one of his most trusted ministers suggested all hope was lost.

The Prime Minister today tried to inject optimism into the conservative campaign as he returned to the fray after the G7 meeting in Italy.

It came after Defense Secretary Grant Shapps admitted that the conservatives are about to lose the choice after a major survey showed he could be among a number of high-profile victims.

The Defense Secretary said he was “realistic” about the party’s prospects and renewed his calls for voters not to gift Labor a “supermajority”.

But the Prime Minister criticized Mr Shapps during a visit to a North Sea gas platform, insisting the party is ‘In the correct way’.

“There are still two and a half weeks until these elections, I am fighting hard for every vote because I believe we can win,” he told reporters.

Grant Shapps said he was "realistic" about the Conservatives' prospects and renewed his pleas for voters not to hand Labor a "supermajority".

But the Prime Minister criticized Mr Shapps during a visit to a North Sea gas platform, insisting the party is "on the right path".

“And there is a very clear choice in this election: for the Conservatives to cut their taxes or face significant tax rises with the Labor Party.”

Asked if he understands people’s frustrations with the Conservative Party when some decide to turn to Reform Britain, he replied: “Of course I understand people’s frustrations with that, I mean it’s undeniable, and I’ve been very clear. where we have made progress, but there is more to go.

‘But the issue now is that we are on the right path and this election is about the future.

“The choice is clear: if they want their borders secure and migration reduced, if they want their taxes reduced and their pension protected, only the Conservatives are going to achieve it.”

Survation’s latest research, published at the weekend and using the so-called MRP technique, indicated the Conservatives could be reduced to just 72 MPs on July 4.

It suggested Keir Starmer could win by an incredible margin of 262, with Nigel Farage’s Reform winning seven MPs.

Home Secretary James Cleverly was projected to lose his seat in Braintree, while Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was projected to fall victim to the Lib Dems in Godalming and Ash.

Electoral experts have warned that once ultra-safe seats are under threat as the party’s core vote is collapsing, comparing it to Churchill’s defeat in the 1945 election.

The grim picture emerges as Best for Britain reveals its tactical voting recommendations to inflict the most pain on the Conservatives.

In other movements today:

Reform launches its election manifesto this morning as Nigel Farage says he wants to be Prime Minister in 2029;

Labor is embroiled in more fiscal chaos after Jonathan Ashworth broke ranks to rule out revaluation of council tax bands;

Rachel Reeves has been emphasizing her desire for closer ties with the EU.

Home Secretary James Cleverly (left) was projected to lose his seat in Braintree, while Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (right) was projected to fall victim to the Liberal Democrats in Godalming and Ash.

Mr Shapps He told Times Radio that it is “possible to win the election”, but admitted that “it is not the most likely outcome”, adding: “I am a realist.”

Asked if a Conservative victory was unlikely, he replied: “I think that’s the realistic position, right?” I mean, I live in the real world. So you know, let’s not try to pretend that black is white.

Shapps also said he backs comments he made last week that Labor could achieve a “supermajority”.

He said: “We continue to fight for absolutely every vote, which is absolutely the right thing to do and we warn of the dangers of the Labor Party.”

“But what I said last week still stands: a blank check, a supermajority is a dangerous thing, especially when we already know they have plans to change municipal tax bands.”

As Reform prepares to launch its manifesto this morning, Shapps also renewed his attack on Nigel Farage.

Speaking to LBC Radio, Shapps said: “I think there is a sense of frustration and I completely understand that.” But I think, in the end, there are only two people who can be in Downing Street: Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer.

“And if you vote Reform, or the Lib Dem, or any other direction, that just helps Keir Starmer come in with unchecked power to do things like release all the people who have already been arrested for deportation, which is exactly the opposite of what many reformist voters would want.’