Rishi Sunak gets soaked again! The Prime Minister under fire and his wife Akshata Murty suffer in the rain in Trooping the Color while everyone around them dons ponchos.

Rishi Sunak has been left rain-soaked again after he announced the general election outside No 10 during a torrential downpour last month.

The under-fire Prime Minister and his wife Akshata Murty were photographed today sitting in the rain at Trooping the Color among the rest of the audience donning ponchos.

The couple seemed to be joking about it and laughing, not bothering to reach for the umbrellas under their seats.

Mr Sunak’s early election announcement last month was drenched in pathetic fallacy when the heavens opened as soon as he reached the lectern in Downing Street and a protester at the doors began blasting New Labour’s theme song, Things Can Only Get Better, in a mass audience. sound system.

At the end of a long speech, the music deafened the audience and the Prime Minister was soaked and his suit was ruined.

One senior Conservative described the moment as “a catastrophe”, adding: “The speech was confusing and unfocused, and the images… looked like he was drowning.” After that, we really found ourselves in a position where things can only get better.’

Insiders revealed that the prime minister had rejected suggestions about making the announcement indoors. “He wanted to go out and talk to the country,” said one, adding: “I think people will appreciate the determination he showed.”

Perhaps Sunak wanted to show his resolve again today after facing criticism across the country, around the world and even from members of his own party last week when he left Normandy before all the D-Day events were over to celebrate a general election. Recording of interview with ITV News.

The Prime Minister attended earlier commemorations in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, but left before the key ceremony on Omaha Beach.

Standing in the rain today could be Sunak’s way of showing respect and dedication to the King after last week’s blunder.

He showed his solidarity with the monarchy in a social media post that simply said: “God save the King.”