Rishi Sunak criticizes Rachel Reeves’ Brexit plan as “the worst of all worlds” after Labour’s shadow chancellor promised to forge closer ties with Brussels.

Rachel Reeves’ plan to reset the Brexit deal has been condemned as “the worst of all worlds”.

Rishi Sunak led criticism of the shadow chancellor after she promised to forge closer ties with the European Union if Labor wins the election.

The Prime Minister accused the party of trying to reverse Brexit after Reeves said he wanted to improve parts of Boris Johnson’s deal.

Senior Conservatives even compared his proposals to Theresa May’s failed deal, warning they could spell disaster for the party.

Labor proposals could include greater alignment with chemicals sector standards and a revised agreement for City of London workers, as well as mutual recognition of professional qualifications.

Sir Keir Starmer and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves during a visit to Ocean Gate, Eastern Docks in Southampton yesterday

She told the Financial Times: ‘I don’t think anyone voted to leave because they were unhappy that chemicals regulations were the same across Europe. When my electorate voted to leave, it was solely because of immigration.

“We will seek to improve our commercial relationship with Europe and close commercial agreements around the world.”

But last night, senior Tories accused Sir Keir Starmer and Ms Reeves – both ardent Remain supporters during the 2016 referendum – of stealthily returning Britain to the bloc.

The Prime Minister said: ‘(Labour’s plan) is the worst of all worlds. Brexit Britain has overtaken the Netherlands, France and Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest exporter.

‘In the first quarter of this year, we grew faster than any other major economy, including the United States.

“That’s a very clear choice in the election if you want someone who is going to grow the economy like we are, who is going to take advantage of Brexit and the freedoms it gives us – only we are going to achieve that.”

Reeves insisted Labor would not cross its red lines in Britain’s relationship with the EU and ruled out rejoining the bloc’s single market or customs union. He also denied a return to freedom of movement or youth mobility.

But former Cabinet minister David Jones compared her proposals with May’s and warned: “This is an extraordinary statement from Rachel Reeves.” Theresa May’s Brexit “deal” was roundly rejected by Parliament and the people.

‘The result was the Conservative Party winning just 9 per cent of the vote in the last European elections and the dismissal of Mrs May herself.

“If Labor wants to win and stay in power, it should respect the judgment of the British people and accept Brexit and the enormous opportunities it presents for the UK.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Given the keys to No 10, (Sir Keir) would take us back to square one, trying to sneak us back to Brussels through the back door.”

‘We have left the European Union and now should be the time to make the best decision. Only the Conservative Party will be able to guarantee our place outside the European Union with a clear plan.’

MP Greg Smith said: “Labor must decide what the hell they stand for.” They are giving mixed messages about endless U-turns and vacillations. “They are asking people to vote for them without having a clear policy, neither on Brexit nor on anything else.”

Labor leaders have avoided talking about Brexit for much of the campaign because of the Conservatives’ lines of attack on their pro-Remain past.

Since taking over as leader, Sir Keir has sought to review Johnson’s Brexit deal, which was signed in 2019, but said he respects the public’s decision to leave the bloc.

He told Southampton dockworkers yesterday: “We made the decision to leave the EU, so we are not going back in. But we think the deal we have reached is a botch.” It’s not good enough and I think a lot of companies would say “we need something that works better for us.”

‘Because if you make it harder to trade, guess what? From our point of view, it’s not that successful.’

And he added: “We believe that a better agreement can be reached; obviously, it will have to be negotiated.” It does not mean re-entering, but it does mean an improvement in what we have for companies.

“We want to get a better deal because, at the end of the day, we want you and those coming in and out of this port to be able to do so as easily as possible while outside the EU and not make life more difficult.”

A European Commission spokesman declined to comment on Labour’s proposals, but said: “We have discussions with (the UK) to manage the relationship and it is in that context that we discuss any issues that may arise.”