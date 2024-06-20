Rio and Kate Ferdinand throw their son Lorenz a lavish 18th birthday party with custom cocktails, a DJ and a photo booth.

Rio and Kate Ferdinand shared a glimpse of their son Lorenz’s lavish 18th birthday party on Instagram on Thursday.

The former English footballer and former TOWIE star looked happier than ever as they hit the dance floor during the boozy bash.

Lorenz enjoyed custom cocktails throughout the evening while celebrating with friends and family.

Guests were seen posing with the birthday boy in front of a custom backdrop for a photographer.

Kate looked incredible for the special occasion in a white strapless top that had white bows on the front.

Rio and Kate Ferdinand shared a glimpse of their son Lorenz’s lavish 18th birthday party on Instagram on Thursday.

The former English footballer and former TOWIE star looked happier than ever as they hit the dance floor during the boozy bash.

Lorenz enjoyed custom cocktails throughout the evening while celebrating with friends and family.

The former reality star added a black satin skirt underneath the number and elevated her toned figure with a pair of heels.

She was all smiles while dancing with her husband Rio and was also seen taking selfies in a photo booth.

Rio cut a dashing figure in an all-black suit as he was seen in another clip dancing around the venue alone.

Kate couldn’t contain her smile as she danced with her son Cree, who was sporting a pair of red earmuffs.

The venue, which was clad in black with bright lights and disco balls, featured huge 18 lighting, a DJ and a checkered dance floor.

Waiters were also seen showing off their personalized T-shirts that said Lorenz is turning 18 on the front.

The couple are proud parents to three-year-old son Cree and daughter Shae, whom they welcomed last July.

Kate is stepmother to Rio’s children Lorenz, Tate, 15, and Tia, 13, whom he shared with his first wife, Rebecca Ellison, who tragically passed away in 2015 after a brief battle with breast cancer.

Kate looked incredible for the special occasion in a white strapless top that had white bows on the front.

Guests were seen posing with the birthday boy in front of a custom backdrop for a photographer.

Kate and Rio posed with Lorenz during the party.

Guests enjoyed pawn star martinis

She was all smiles while dancing with her husband Rio and was also seen taking selfies in a photo booth.

The venue, which was clad in black with bright lights and disco balls, featured huge 18 lighting, a DJ and a checkered dance floor.

The party comes after Kate showed off her strong bond with her stepson Lorenz and praised him for his achievements.

Lorenz follows in the footsteps of his footballer father Rio and closed his season with Brighton FC under 18s with an awards night.

Kate went to watch the teenager, who signed as Seagull’s under-18 goalkeeper in 2022, take a gong before returning to the family home for the summer.

The former TOWIE star looked effortlessly chic in a figure-hugging black top, satin skirt and Prada heels.

She wrote: ‘And simply that the season is over. It was a very proud moment to see you receive your award last night. It has been a pleasure to watch you grow and I feel very lucky to be on this journey with you.

“I love you so much and we are all so happy to have you home for the summer before the hard work continues.”

Last month, Rio’s eldest son signed with New Era Global Sports Management, joining his father and uncle Anton at the agency.

The 17-year-old signed with Brighton as an under-18 goalkeeper in 2022 and has made 18 appearances for the Seagulls’ youth team this season.

New Era’s current Premier League clients include Everton defenders Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane, as well as Jacob Murphy.

In addition to current stars, the agency also represents the interests of Ferdinand, Mick McCarthy, Harry Redknapp and Robbie Savage.

Rio cut a dapper figure in an all-black suit as he was seen in another clip dancing alone at the venue.

Kate couldn’t contain her smile as she danced with her son Cree, who was sporting a pair of red earmuffs.

Kate was seen posing proudly with her stepson Lorenz

The former reality star was seen hugging her stepdaughter Tia.