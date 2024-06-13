RICHARD EDEN: Is this the end of the Sarah Beeny dating app affair? My single friend desperately needs the kiss of life after racking up £1.5m debts

She has moved through life at what she describes as “1,000 miles an hour”, restoring Rise Hall in Yorkshire to its majestic magnificence, giving birth to four children in five years and presenting a succession of hit TV property shows.

In the process, the irrepressible Sarah Beeny has gained an army of fans, many of them men, one of whom, upon meeting her, summed her up as “sly (both) on TV and in person, fun and funny.”

But, perhaps inevitably, Beeny leaves some gasps in his wake, including, it seems, some of his own creations. In fact, I can reveal that My Single Friend, the online dating site she set up two decades ago, is in desperate need of the kiss of life. The company, of which Beeny and her husband Graham are two of three directors, has racked up huge debts of £1.5m and was threatened with being wound up last month.

Pictured, Sarah Beeny poses for an Affinity Water campaign to help stop the nation wasting £697 million on water bills.

(Beeny appears on ITV's This Morning)

Although that fate has been avoided in recent fortnights, My Single Friend appears to be in urgent need of refinancing, with documents filed at Companies House revealing that it has exhausted all of its financial reserves.

Apparently there is no sugar daddy available to help either. One of its parent companies, The Dating Lab Ltd, is more than two months late in filing its own accounts and has been warned it risks being terminated within two months.

Everything was very different when My Single Friend was in the first stage of youth. Founded in 2004, it had 100,000 members within three years, much to Beeny’s delight. An instinctive matchmaker for friends – “even,” she acknowledged, “when they don’t want to” — she seemed to have demonstrated the same keen intuition with which she evaluates the housing market.

“As you get older and hang out with your brother’s friends and your friends’ friends, it gets harder,” he reflected. “Everyone has a career and all you have to do is go to a bar and say hello to random people.”

Beeny, 52, suggests his passion for the company has waned. “I started My Single Friend in 2004 and sold the majority of the shares in 2016,” he tells me. “Since then, I have not been involved in the management or day-to-day running of My Single Friend.”