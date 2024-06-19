RICHARD EDEN: India Hicks, King Charles’s favorite goddaughter, makes a heartfelt journey to become a godmother in war-torn kyiv

As goddaughter of King Charles and bridesmaid when he married Lady Diana Spencer, India Hicks is used to big ceremonies.

Now, I hear, the designer has made a heartfelt trip to war-torn Ukraine to become a godmother herself.

India, granddaughter of the 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, took part in the baptism at the kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the holiest monastery in Ukraine’s capital kyiv.

Her godson is Zakhar, the son of a Ukrainian couple with whom she has become close friends through her work with the disaster relief organization Global Empowerment Mission.

“One of the team leaders in the frontline areas is Vitaliy Kubushka,” he tells me. ‘We have been on several missions together over the last two years, and he and his wife, Olga, have become close friends.

India (right), granddaughter of the 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, took part in the baptism at the kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the holiest monastery in the Ukrainian capital, kyiv.

Her godson is Zakhar, the son of a Ukrainian couple with whom she has become close friends through her work with the disaster relief organization Global Empowerment Mission.

As goddaughter of King Charles (pictured) and bridesmaid when he married Lady Diana Spencer, India Hicks is used to big ceremonies.

India said: “It was a great honor to be invited to be godmother to her second son, Zakhar, at the weekend.”

“It was a great honor to be invited to be godmother to their second son, Zakhar, over the weekend.”

India, 56, has been traveling to kyiv every few months since becoming an executive board member of the Global Empowerment Mission.

At the after party he gave a speech in praise of his godson’s mother.

“Your husband puts himself in danger every week and is there, but you are at home worried every week,” she told him.

‘You are strong. All these women in war are strong enough to be at home. Incredible mothers who do important jobs like giving birth.’

India brought her son Amory Flintwood, 24, on the trip and the couple remained in Ukraine this week to help deliver aid to the eastern parts of the country with the charity.

At the after party, India gave a speech in praise of her godson’s mother. “Your husband puts himself in danger every week and he’s there, but you’re at home worried every week,” she told him.

India brought her son Amory Flintwood, 24, on the trip and the couple remained in Ukraine this week to help bring aid to the eastern parts of the country with the charity

India, 56, has been traveling to kyiv every few months since becoming an executive board member of the Global Empowerment Mission.

India wrote on Instagram: ‘What an incredible honor to be Zakhar’s godmother. This baptism in Ukraine will stay with me forever’

His own baptism was celebrated at St Bartholomew’s Church in Brightwell Baldwin, Oxfordshire.

“After the intimate service tea was served,” he later wrote. “There was a distinguished collection of groomsmen, among whom was the future king of England.”

The future king would obediently send him a gift every Christmas: a sauce boat one year and a saucer the next.

India admits she wasn’t excited about these gifts at the time, but today she is grateful to have a complete set of fine English china from Thomas Goode.

India is a fan of hosting large baptisms and invited 1,600 guests to her daughter Domino Flintwood’s ceremony in 2009.