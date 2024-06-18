RICHARD EDEN: Fergie explains why she won’t remarry Prince Andrew as she debunks rumors the couple will exchange vows for the second time.

Friends of the Duke and Duchess of York have predicted for more than a decade that the couple would remarry.

But now Fergie has finally shot down rumors that she would ever exchange vows with her ex-husband for the second time.

“I get asked that all the time (about whether they’re getting married again),” Sarah says. “We are happy with the way we are now, thank you.”

The couple, who married at Westminster Abbey in 1986, have remained close since they divorced ten years later. They both live at the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park.

They bought a chalet in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier for £18 million in 2014 with a joint mortgage. Described at the time as a “family investment”, it sold for £19 million in 2022.

Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of York on their wedding day on July 23, 1986.

While promoting her latest romance novel, the Duchess, 64, praises Prince Andrew, also 64, with whom she has two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34.

Beatrice has a daughter, Sienna, with her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Eugenie has two sons, August and Ernest, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, a marketing executive.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties after his disastrous interview with the BBC’s Newsnight in 2019. However, Fergie says he is doing “very well” and “loves being a grandfather.” He is a wonderful father and grandfather.”

Yesterday Andrew received a morale boost when he was mentioned twice in the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, even though he is no longer a “serving royal member”.

He was recorded as having accompanied King Charles to a “Chapter of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in the Throne Room of Windsor Castle” as well as at luncheon that same day.