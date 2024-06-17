RICHARD EDEN: Fans shocked as Lord Bragg is ‘ambushed’ by former Channel 4 News star Samira Ahmed over ‘alleged exploitation of women on screen’ at event celebrating 60 years of broadcasting

The British Film Institute wanted to celebrate Melvyn Bragg’s “incredible 60-year television career” and invited him to be interviewed by former Channel 4 News star Samira Ahmed on stage at London’s BFI Southbank on Sunday. .

But Lord Bragg fans were shocked when Ahmed “ambushed” him over his alleged “exploitation of women on screen”.

Referring to A Time To Dance, the 1992 BBC One adaptation of his novel, Ahmed stated: “Many women were horrified by this portrait of a middle-aged man in a relationship with a teenage girl.”

A clip was shown showing a bank manager, played by the late Ronald Pickup, 51 at the time, falling for the charms of an 18-year-old girl (Dervla Kirwan, then 19).

Bragg, 84, explained: ‘I believe in freedom of speech. If you look at literature over many years, the idea of ​​an older man and a younger woman is common.

“The idea that this is something so exceptional that we should ban it is something that I don’t think holds water.”

Ahmed, 56, was not satisfied, protesting: “It was very uncomfortable to watch and suggested that the people making television were, to some extent, completely unaware of how exploitative the relationship was.”

“It’s about the on-screen exploitation of younger women.”

Bragg responded: ‘Why is it exploitation? Older men fall in love with younger women and live happily ever after. “Once you start implementing these rules, you’re in trouble.”

And he added of Ahmed: “You keep talking about cultural attitudes.” This response earned him applause.