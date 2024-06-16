Revolutionary cream that prevents skin cancer to be launched on the NHS

Thousands of Britons will benefit from a revolutionary cream that can prevent the second most common form of skin cancer.

The treatment is applied to areas of the skin that develop actinic keratosis, a condition that affects almost a quarter of people over 60 years of age.

Caused by prolonged sun exposure, it appears as scaly patches and often occurs on the scalp of bald men or the chest of women.

Over time, actinic keratosis can develop into squamous cell carcinoma, a slow-growing form of skin cancer.

The cream, called tirbanibulin, previously allowed for use only on small areas of skin on the face and scalp, was approved Monday by U.S. health officials for patients with large spots on the head and neck. And experts say the drug is likely to soon gain whole-body NHS approval, meaning GPs could prescribe it to thousands of people.

To combat the risk of skin cancer, the NHS recommends that Brits use sunscreen when spending time in the sun, regardless of the temperature.

Tirbanibulin works by stopping precancerous cells from dividing and spreading on sun-damaged skin and is applied once a day for five days.

Since the early 1990s, cases of non-melanoma skin cancer (including squamous cell and basal cell carcinoma) have increased by almost 170 per cent in the UK. Today, more than 25,000 cases of squamous cell carcinoma are diagnosed each year.

Hollywood star Diane Keaton, now 78, was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in middle age and underwent surgery to remove the tumor.

The Health Service also recommends, during spring and summer, spending time in the shade between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., when the sun is strongest.

Another recommendation is to wear appropriate protective clothing, such as a brimmed hat and a long-sleeved shirt.

However, doctors say another way to slow the rise of skin cancer is to diagnose and treat actinic keratosis early.

Caused by prolonged sun exposure, it appears as scaly patches and often occurs on the scalp of bald men or the chest of women.

While tirbanibulin has been an NHS-approved treatment for this condition since 2021, it is currently only labeled for use on areas of skin no larger than a table tennis ball. Research suggests that larger areas of actinic keratosis are more likely to become cancerous than small lesions, so experts welcomed the new approval.

Currently, most large actinic keratosis lesions are treated by burning them with extremely cold temperatures or with a cream called fluorouracil cream, which often irritates the skin.

“Tirbanibulin is usually the best treatment for actinic keratosis because it has no uncomfortable side effects,” says Dr Derrick Phillips, consultant dermatologist at private clinic OneWelbeck in London.

«It is faster than current treatments and can be prescribed by both general practitioners and dermatologists.

“I imagine the developer of the drug will soon apply for use throughout the body.”