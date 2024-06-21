Markets News Technology news
Revolut reportedly targeting more than £32bn valuation in share sale

Revolut is reportedly targeting a valuation of more than £32bn in a share sale that would make it worth more than NatWest.

The British fintech startup plans to sell shares worth around £395 million as it continues to expand, according to the Financial Times.

It would see the company valued at around a fifth more than the £26bn price tag it achieved in a previous funding round in 2021.

Big ideas: Revolut plans to sell around £395m of shares as it continues to expand

The move would also see the group valued above NatWest, which was worth just under £27bn based on its latest share price.

But Revolut is still waiting for its UK banking license to be approved, despite claiming more than a year ago that it was imminent.

