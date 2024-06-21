Revealed: Why Kylian Mbappé could be banned from wearing his new mask for France against the Netherlands at Euro 2024 after the striker broke his nose in the win over Austria

Kylian Mbappé could be banned from wearing a customized mask for France at Euro 2024.

Mbappe suffered a broken nose during France’s 1-0 win against Austria on Monday.

Immediately after that match, there were fears that Mbappé could miss the rest of the tournament.

However, the 25-year-old could be present when France take on the Netherlands on Friday.

On Thursday, Mbappé was seen wearing a mask in France’s colors in training. However, he may not be allowed to wear that mask during a game.

Article 42 of the UEFA regulations says: “Medical equipment worn on the field of play must be of a single color and must not allow the team or manufacturer to be identified.”

As a result, it seems unlikely that Mbappé will be able to wear the mask he wore in training.

Mbappé, however, would be allowed to wear a single-color mask.

RMC sport reports that Real Madrid’s new signing Mbappé received other masks, some of which were simple and could be worn in matches.

The report adds that the French Football Federation had not validated the masks before France’s training session on Thursday, but will do so before the match against the Netherlands.

Mbappe trained for the first time since suffering the injury on Wednesday and was seen wearing a nose guard instead of a full mask.

French coach Didier Deschamps later revealed that things were looking positive for Mbappé, but that his fitness would be judged closer to kick-off.

“I can confirm that Kylian Mbappé feels better and everything is progressing well to see him available for tomorrow,” Deschamps said on Thursday.

“It’s moving in the right direction.”