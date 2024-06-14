Revealed: Why England hope the revolutionary £500 ‘smart ring’ worn by Kim Kardashian will be their secret weapon at Euro 2024

A ‘revolutionary’ smart ring worn by Kim Kardashian is becoming England’s secret weapon here at Euro 2024.

Players and staff were given a cutting-edge tracking device called Oura Ring to wear during their stay here in Germany, and the technology aims to monitor sleep, body temperature, stress and heart health.

Gareth Southgate is a firm believer in marginal gains and has been open to introducing several developing technologies during his eight-year reign as England head coach in his efforts to end the nation’s 58-year wait for a major trophy.

And the fitness gem has become an addition to England’s arsenal as they prepare for Sunday’s European Championship opener against Serbia.

In fact, Southgate himself has been wearing the kit piece on his left index finger and was first seen wearing the ring during England’s preparations for the home tournament earlier this month.

Kim Kardashian has previously been spotted wearing the ‘revolutionary’ Oura smart ring

Many players have also used the hoop during their training at their Weimar base. During Wednesday’s sessions, Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi were among the players seen wearing the Oura rings.

WHAT IS THE OURA RING AND HOW DOES IT WORK? Launched by Finnish technology company Oura Health in 2013, the Oura smart ring uses research-grade sensors to provide health data in more than 20 areas. This biometric data includes body temperature, sleep pattern and quality, recovery, stress, and heart rate. The ring, made of aerospace-grade titanium, takes measurements using its built-in red, infrared, and green LEDs. Unlike most wearable technologies, which measure from the surface of the wrist, the Oura ring technology takes readings directly from the arteries in the finger, which are significantly more accurate. Users, including Prince Harry, Kim Kardashian and wellness hack queen Gwyneth Paltrow, can analyze their data in a mobile app. The cheapest ring will cost you almost £300. You then have to pay an extra £70 a year for a subscription to access the data.

Members of England’s support team have also been seen using the equipment, from which staff can monitor data.

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham is also known to wear the ring here in Germany.

While some players have worn the rings during training at their Weimar base, it seems unlikely they will be allowed to wear them during matches.

Recovery data from the rigors of professional football training and matches has become a vital element for coaches and analysts who spare no effort in search of greater performance.

The ring is also popular with some of the most prominent celebrities on the planet.

In addition to Kardashian, Prince Harry, Gwenyth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston have been photographed wearing the sophisticated tracker.

It is also endorsed by prominent athletes, including NBA star Chris Paul and Olympic skier and three-time gold medalist Lindsey Vonn.

The company’s website also lists the United States military among its customer list.

Explaining how the ring can improve performance, Oura’s website says: “Whether you’re managing a professional sports organization or training elite forces, ensure your team is always performing at the highest level with accurate biometric data.” .

“Use accurate, continuous data to prioritize rest, adjust training schedules, monitor recovery, and detect signs of illness, injury, and fatigue.”

Oura rings are priced up to £500, with the cheapest costing £277.

The company’s website also claims that users have experienced an 87 percent improvement in overall health, 88 percent better sleep quality, 74 percent better stress management, and 71 percent improved work productivity. percent.

The company’s website claims to have more than one million users worldwide.

Marc Guehi was among the England players seen wearing the ring in training on Wednesday.

Prince Harry was photographed wearing the sophisticated fitness tracker in Melbourne in 2018.

In 2023, speaking to Face magazine, English defender John Stones revealed that he has already converted to the Oura Ring.

“The first thing I do once I get out of bed is check my Oura ring to see how I slept; it’s addictive,” she revealed.

“It tells me how long it took me to fall asleep, how much deep REM (rapid eye movement) sleep I got, how many times I woke up… it’s crazy.”

Similarly, ahead of Qatar 2022, the Germany national team received Oura rings after a sleep researcher was appointed to help provide advice on how to accumulate optimal rest before and after matches.

Anna West, a Danish-born sleep expert, spoke to the German team before the tournament and recommended that each player be given a ring to ensure support staff have a better understanding of their respective recoveries.

Oura rings have also been worn by members of the England women’s team.