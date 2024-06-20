Revealed: Two Just Stop Oil green fans arrested for attacking Taylor Swift’s private jet in Stansted are Swiftie, a DwP official and serial activist who was in court last month for a pro-Palestinian stunt.

One of the eco-morons who stormed Stansted Airport today to spray paint private jets after Taylor Swift’s plane landed there was once a proud Swiftie, MailOnline can reveal today.

Jennifer Kowalski, 28, shared a collage of photographs of the pop megastar on Facebook while she was studying biology at the University of Aberdeen.

Most recently, the green fan says she was employed by the Department for Work and Pensions as a Sustainability Manager, although she was also a proud “full-time campaigner” for JSO.

Kowalski is still listed as a civil servant on her LinkedIn. The DWP has been asked to comment.

MailOnline can also reveal that his Stansted accomplice, Cole Macdonald, 22, is a JSO activist from Brighton who was in court just a few weeks ago for another stunt, this time for the Palestinian cause.

Kowalski and Macdonald were arrested in Stansted this morning after breaking through a fence. They then ran to the VIP area of ​​the airfield and began spraying private planes with fire extinguishers full of orange paint before posing for selfies in front of the planes and hugging each other as they waited for the police to arrive, saying to the camera while laughing: “We just “spray paint this entire private jet and the one behind it.”

Just Stop Oil claimed that Taylor Swift’s luxury jet was parked there while she was in the UK for her Eras tour. But MailOnline understands it was not one of the two defaced planes.

Video taken from the scene shows the two activists brazenly cutting a wire fence on the perimeter of the airfield.

The pair then proceed to spray paint a series of planes before proudly sitting in front of their vandalism and hugging.

Macdonald was arrested and charged after “blocking” herself on a road in Sussex in protest against a US arms company based there as part of a pro-Palestine protest last year.

She pleaded not guilty at a hearing in May and will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court in October, where, if found guilty, she could face up to six months in prison and a fine for a public order offence.

Critics have said his Stansted attack shows again how often protesters are released on bail before committing further crimes.

The attack came less than 24 hours after JSO thugs horrified the world by spraying Stonehenge orange.

The protesters have been detained on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with the use of national infrastructure.

Yesterday, the headline-grabbing group attacked Stonehenge in Wiltshire by attacking the ancient monument with spray paint, prompting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to brand them “a disgrace”.

It’s the latest in a series of attention-getting stunts the group has foisted on the public this summer.

Far from raising awareness about climate change, their antics sparked widespread condemnation after it emerged that activists may have irreparably damaged a rare lichen that lives on rock.

Footage from Stansted this morning shows the pair brazenly cutting through a wire fence at the perimeter of the airfield and crawling underneath to gain access.

The pair then proceed to spray paint a series of planes before proudly sitting in front of their vandalism and embracing each other in a cocky embrace.

Sharing their raids on social media, a spokesperson for the group “justified” the action by stating that “80% of the population had never taken a flight.”

MailOnline understands the pair have since been arrested and have approached Essex Police for information.

Speaking before the stunt, Jennifer Kowalski, 28, who describes herself as a full-time JSO activist on Linked In, claimed she “had to take desperate measures to make her voice heard.”

Yesterday, the public was forced to intervene after two Just Stop Oil rallies. Protesters sprayed Stonehenge with orange paint, prompting widespread condemnation.

Video footage posted on social media showed two people, dressed in white shirts with Just Stop Oil printed on the front, running towards the ancient monoliths with canisters and spraying paint on them.

In a heroic attempt to stop the group desecrating the stones, a woman was seen desperately trying to drag away the protesters before other members of the public rushed to help her.

The protesters, identified as Niamh Lynch, 21, an Oxford student, and Rajan Naidu, 73, from Birmingham, have been arrested by police on suspicion of damaging the historic monument.

As police officers led the couple away, a man was heard shouting: “You dirty scum.” This is a temple, not a publicity stunt!’

Several stones, dating from the late Neolithic, were covered during the incident, which occurred at around 12pm today, a day before the summer solstice is celebrated at Stonehenge, which is the heart of a heritage site. of Humanity.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the attack as a “shameful act of vandalism to one of the oldest and most important monuments in the UK and the world”.

Members of the public were seen trying to stop protesters by dragging them.

Several stones were covered in the substance before the protesters stopped and sat cross-legged on the grass.

The Prime Minister continued: “Just Stop Oil should be ashamed of its activists, and they and anyone associated with them, including a certain Labor Party donor, should immediately issue condemnation of this disgraceful act.”

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said “Just Stop Oil is pathetic” after activists from the group attacked Stonehenge.

In a tweet he wrote: “The damage caused to Stonehenge is scandalous.” Just Stop oil is pathetic. Those responsible must face the full weight of the law.’

Historian Tom Holland, who had previously hailed Stonehenge as one of The most precious prehistoric sites in EuropeHe also criticized the attack.

He wrote in X: ‘Flaunt your concern for the planet by destroying endangered lichens. Sympathy transmuted into absolute hatred.

Wiltshire Police said officers attended the scene and arrested two people.

A spokesperson added: “Around midday, we responded to a report that two suspects had sprayed orange paint on some of the stones.

‘Officers attended the scene and arrested two people on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument.

“Our investigations are ongoing and we are working closely with English Heritage.”