Revealed: Three England players are in the top 10 for distance covered in the first round of Euro 2024 matches, while one striker clocked 22.3mph… and it’s not Kylian Mbappe!

Player details for the first round of Euro 2024 matches have been revealed, with some surprising names topping the charts.

Each player has been ranked by UEFA according to their maximum speed, distance traveled and passing accuracy after the first series of matches of the tournament.

Some unexpected names have secured the top spots, such as Romanian striker Valentin Mihaila, who achieved the highest top speed of all athletes.

It reached a top speed of 22.3 mph during Romania’s 3-0 victory over Ukraine in the opening Group E match of Euro 2024.

Jeremy Doku came in second alongside Rasmus Hojlund, recording a top speed of 21.9 mph in their respective matches against Slovakia and Slovenia.

Phil Foden was the second fastest player in the England team, reaching 19.6 mph and covered the greatest distance for the Three Lions in their first match.

Mbappé, who was withdrawn after breaking his nose against Austria, came in third, recording a top speed of 21.8 mph during France’s opening match.

Kyler Walker was pipped to the top four by Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong, who hit 21.6 mph during his match against Poland.

There wasn’t much, however, as Walker reached a top speed of 21.5 mph, which was substantially faster than his teammates.

HIGH SPEED CONTENT Mihaila – Romanian striker – 22.3 Doku – Belgian striker – 21.9 Hojlund – Denmark Forward – 21.9 Mbappé – France striker – 21.8 Frimpong – Dutch Defender – 21.7 Walker – England defender – 21.6

New kid Marc Guehi was third at 19.2 mph and John Stones was fourth at 19.1 mph.

Interestingly, England captain Harry Kane came fifth and reached a top speed of 18.9mph.

England fans were shocked to see this as many felt the Three Lions star was off the pace.

Meanwhile, Croatian defender Martin Erlic managed just 0.9 mph after starting against Spain on Saturday afternoon.

England appear to have dominated the distance covered statistics, with Foden in second place behind Sergej Milinkovic-Savic running a total distance of 13.2 km.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice came fifth (12.9km) and Kieran Trippier came eighth (12.3km) to see England feature more than any other nation in the top 10.

Rice completed the most passes for England during their first match, but failed to reach 10th place, ranking 14th overall with 80 of his 84 passes well executed.

It was Jorginho who topped the list after completing 120 of his 131 attempted passes for Italy against Albania on Saturday afternoon.

Saka took over England when it came to the number of dribbles completed, coming third behind the likes of Georgian striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and German midfielder Jamal Musiala.

New Marc Guehi was the third fastest English player on the field against Serbia

Despite performing exceptionally for the Three Lions on Sunday night, Jude Bellingham only ranked 16th in the number of successful dribbles he executed against Serbia.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold had the most chances of any England player, registering three attempts on goal to move into 15th overall, just two behind leader Cristiano Ronaldo.