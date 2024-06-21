Revealed: The Wembley shortcut that could save Taylor Swift fans HOURS queuing for the tube as London Eras Tour shows begin

Taylor Swift fans have revealed a secret shortcut to beating the crowds at the star’s sold-out Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium tonight.

It comes as Swifties began queuing for the pop star’s first show in London more than 24 hours before the doors opened.

Some 90,000 people will flock to Wembley tonight as the Bad Blood singer begins a mammoth four-day music marathon at the stadium, much to the delight of her London fans.

The American singer, 34, is currently on the UK leg of her Eras tour and has already wowed fans with performances in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff punctuated by marriage proposals, a Welsh welcome and even a small earthquake.

Reminiscing about her Cardiff show dates, she took to Instagram on Thursday with a series of snaps from her performance in Wales.

Taylor Swift fans have revealed a secret shortcut to beating the crowds at the star’s sold-out Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium tonight.

Some 90,000 people will flock to Wembley tonight as the Bad Blood singer kicks off a gigantic four-day music marathon at the stadium, to the delight of her London fans.

She praised the Cardiff fans saying: ‘Cardiff!! The first time I played in Wales it was really out of control in the best way: looking at that huge sea of ​​people jumping and dancing… I’ll never forget it.”

Taylor continued: “I am absolutely living for these UK crowds. Next up: our weekend at Wembley!! See you tomorrow in London!’

As the star prepares for her performance in the capital tonight, fans have revealed secret shortcuts to save time and get ahead of the crowds when traveling through Wembley Park tube station, which is expected to become congested with concert-goers. concert tonight.

TikTok user @GMurphy101 shared: ‘Walk along the side of Wembley Stadium, turn right onto Empire Way and walk to the tube station. It takes five to ten minutes… or standing in line for hours!’

Laura Stokes, founder of UK travel company Coach Hire Comparison, offers essential travel tips to ensure concert-goers have a smooth and enjoyable travel experience.

She said: “To avoid large crowds and potential transport delays, try to arrive at Wembley well before the concert start time.”

‘Arriving early in the afternoon gives you enough time to orient yourself around the area, find your seat and soak in the pre-concert atmosphere without the stress of last-minute travel.

‘For those traveling by bus, the nearest major bus station is Victoria Coach Station. From Victoria, you can easily get to the London Underground.

Avoid congested crowds to and from Wembley Park tonight by taking a route along Empire Way instead of Olympic Way

As the star prepares for her performance in the capital tonight, fans have revealed secret shortcuts to save time and avoid the crowds when traveling through Wembley Park tube station.

Swifties began lining up for the pop star’s first show in London more than 24 hours before the doors opened.

A Taylor Swift mural in the Spanish Steps in front of Wembley Stadium in London, ahead of Taylor Swift’s first London concert

“Take the Victoria line to Green Park and then change to the Jubilee line which will take you directly to Wembley Park station.”

Laura added: ‘This station is just a short walk from the stadium and is well equipped to handle the influx of people attending the concert.

‘Please remember that London’s public transport network can be very busy, especially after the concert when thousands of fans will be returning home.

‘To avoid long waits and crowds, consider exploring the local area a little after the concert is over. Wembley has many different restaurants and bars where you can wait and let the crowd disperse before returning.’

x It comes as it was revealed the Shake It Off star is renting a £3.3million retreat near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds for £3,000 a night to “unwind” with the countryside said to be his “place happy”, later. of his three-night run at Wembley.