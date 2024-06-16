REVEALED: The three Bridgerton romances that are blooming off-screen

Netflix hit Bridgerton is best known for its daring on-screen stories. But off-screen, things are just as colorful, with three romances that have blossomed behind the cameras.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, is dating Harriet Cains, who plays Philippa Featherington.

And Bessie Carter, whose character is Philippa’s sister Prudence Featherington, has an affair with Sam Phillips, who plays the show’s newcomer, Lord Debling.

Rounding out the trio of romances are Claudia Jessie, 34, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, and the show’s casting director, Cole Edwards.

Thompson, 35, whose character just began her own love story in season three with Lady Tilley Arnold, has been spotted attending several showbiz parties with Cains, 30.

Meanwhile, Carter, 30, daughter of Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter, took Phillips, 40, to the Wonka premiere in November 2023.

They also attended a celebration of the season six finale of The Crown, in which Staunton played the late Queen.

The romances follow speculation that Bridgerton leading lady Nicola Coughlan, 37, who plays Penelope Featherington, is dating her co-star Luke Newton, 31, who plays Colin Bridgerton.

The latest installment of the Regency era drama focuses on its characters’ falling in love.

But off-screen, both actors have denied rumors of a romance, and at Wednesday’s premiere their friendship was clear as they laughed, held hands and joked with each other.

On Thursday, Netflix released the second part of the third season of Bridgerton, a drama based on the best-selling novels by Julia Quinn, which follows the love lives of the fictional Bridgerton family.

The second part of the final season features a racy six-minute sex scene, in which Ms Coughlan strips completely naked before her and Newton’s much-discussed on-screen romp.