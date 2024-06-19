Revealed: The Just Stop Oil protesters who sprayed Stonehenge are bird-watching Oxford students, 21, and Quaker, 73, who has already been in prison for climate change protests.

Two Just Stop Oil protesters who painted Stonehenge with orange paint today have been revealed to be a bird-watching Oxford geography student and an elderly Quaker and social justice activist.

Rajan Naidu, 73, and Niamh Lynch, 21, ran to the stone circle at around 12pm on Wednesday and threw clouds of paint at several of the huge stones just 24 hours before thousands of people turned out. to the monument to celebrate the summer solstice.

Mrs Lynch, a student at Oxford University, is a youth representative for the British Trust for Ornithology and an officer at the Oxford University Nature Conservation Society.

She is also the events team leader for the Oxford Climate Society and a keen cricketer.

Fellow protester Mr Naidu, from Birmingham, is understood to be a Quaker who has already been jailed for his role in the climate protests.

Rajan Naidu, 73, and Niamh Lynch, 21, ran towards the stone circle at around 12pm on Wednesday.

The couple (pictured) have been arrested by police on suspicion of damaging the monument.

The “social justice advocate” was sentenced to 34 days in prison for his part in a demonstration at the Kingsbury oil terminal in north Warwickshire.

By attending the action, Naidu was among a group of activists who violated a court order.

Video footage posted on social media showed two people wearing white t-shirts with the slogan Just Stop Oil, approaching the monoliths with cans spraying orange powder paint.

Several of the iconic stones, dating from the late Neolithic, were seen covered in orange paint before one protester sat on the grass and the other was stopped by a member of the public.

As police officers led the couple away, a man was heard shouting: “You dirty scum.” This is a temple, not a publicity stunt!’

Ms Lynch said: ‘Stonehenge at the solstice is about celebrating the natural world – but look at the state it is in! We all have the right to live a life free of suffering, but the continued burning of oil, coal and gas is causing death and suffering on an unprecedented scale.’

‘It is time for us to think about what our civilization will leave behind: what is our legacy?

“Remaining inert for generations works well for stones, not for climate policy.”

Niamh Lynch is a geography student at Oxford University with an interest in birds and cricket.

A woman was seen desperately trying to push away protesters during the incident.

Later, other members of the public tried to help the women take the boat away from the protesters.

Several stones were covered in the substance before the protesters stopped and sat cross-legged on the grass.

Members of the public were seen trying to stop protesters by dragging them.

Just Stop Oil protesters spray Stonehenge with orange paint in latest stunt

Mr Naidu added: “Either we end the fossil fuel era, or the fossil fuel era will end us.” Just as fifty years ago, when the world used international treaties to defuse the threats posed by nuclear weapons, today the world needs a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty to phase out fossil fuels and support economies, workers and communities. dependent communities to move away from oil, gas and coal.

‘The orange cornmeal we use to create an eye-catching spectacle will soon wash away in the rain, but the urgent need for effective government action to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of the climate and ecological crisis will not. Sign the treaty!’

The prime minister described the spraying of orange paint on Stonehenge as “a disgraceful act of vandalism”, and two people were arrested on suspicion of damaging the monument.

A spokeswoman for English Heritage described the spraying of paint on the Stonehenge stones as “extremely disturbing”.

She said: “Orange powder paint has been thrown at several stones at Stonehenge.

Rajan Naidu (left) was one of around 50 people arrested after Just Stop Oil activists protested outside an oil terminal on September 14, 2022.

The group blocked the entrance to the Kingsbury oil terminal in Warwickshire, breaching a High Court court order.

‘This is obviously very disturbing and our conservators are investigating the extent of the damage. Stonehenge remains open to the public.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said: ‘The UK government-in-waiting has committed to implementing Just Stop Oil’s original demand of ‘no new oil and gas’.

‘However, we all know that this is not enough. Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will kill millions of people.

‘We have to unite to defend humanity or we risk everything. That’s why Just Stop Oil demands that our next government sign a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.

‘If we do not commit to defending our communities, Just Stop Oil supporters, along with citizens of Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland, will join the resistance this summer if their own governments do not take meaningful action.

“Stone circles can be found everywhere in Europe showing how we have always cooperated across great distances – we are building on that legacy.”

Wiltshire Police said officers attended the scene and arrested two people.

A spokesperson added: “Around midday, we responded to a report that two suspects had sprayed orange paint on some of the stones.

‘Officers attended the scene and arrested two people on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument.

“Our investigations are ongoing and we are working closely with English Heritage.”