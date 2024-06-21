Revealed: The boyfriend of a 12-year-old Jewish girl, who was gang-raped and beaten by teenagers in an abandoned building in Paris, was sent a video showing her sobbing during the attack with a message reading ‘Look at your girlfriend “.

It has emerged that the boyfriend of a 12-year-old Jewish schoolgirl gang-raped in Paris received a video showing her sobbing during the ordeal.

It follows two 13-year-old boys accused of carrying out the brutal attack and threatening to kill the girl.

She was allegedly taken to an abandoned building in La Défense, the financial district of Courbevoie, the western suburb of the French capital, and repeatedly attacked last Saturday.

None of the children involved in the allegedly anti-Semitic crime can be identified for legal reasons, but the girl’s friends have offered disturbing details.

An adult who knows the victim well said: ‘She has a boyfriend who received a video of the gang rape on his phone.

“There was only one message written next to the video: ‘Look at your girlfriend.'”

The girl from Courbevoie, in the suburb of Hauts-de-Seine, northwest of the French capital, told police she had been raped last weekend. She said she was going to Place Henri Regnault (pictured) with her boyfriend when three teenagers grabbed her and took her to an abandoned hangar on the site of a former daycare center nearby.

The girl could be seen crying in the video and at least one of the three attackers was known to the boyfriend, the source said.

Two boys have been charged with “gang rape, death threats and insults and violence of an anti-Semitic nature.”

Nanterre prosecutors have indicated that if convicted, they face a maximum sentence of 10 years in a juvenile section of an adult prison.

This represents half of what an adult successfully prosecuted for gang rape would face, and would certainly mean the children would spend the rest of their childhood behind bars.

The third suspect, aged 12, was given “rape witness” status, in addition to being charged with related crimes.

He is under the criminal age of 13, so if convicted he will only have to undergo “surveillance at a selected educational institution,” a source in the prosecution’s office said.

According to details of the case widely reported in France, one of the attackers was the girl’s ex-boyfriend.

An investigation source said: ‘The girl went out with her parents’ permission on Saturday at 3pm to meet her current boyfriend.

‘Two teenagers approached her and forcibly dragged her to a shed connected to a disused daycare, as she returned home through a park near her parents’ tower block home in La Défense.

“A third minor joined them and insulted the young woman about her religion, calling her a dirty Jew.”

According to the girl’s initial witness statement, she was beaten, thrown to the ground and photographed with mobile phones.

The boys allegedly said they would use the images to blackmail her, before saying they would burn her, while holding a lighter next to her face.

People attend a demonstration against anti-Semitism in front of Paris City Hall after three teenagers aged between 12 and 13 were charged in Courbevoie with rape and anti-Semitic violence against a 12-year-old girl, in Paris on Wednesday. The tagline says: “I could have been your sister”

Several sexual acts were then performed on the girl and she was told she would “be killed” if she spoke to the police.

One of the attackers is said to have asked the girl to return the next day to give her €200 (about £170) as part of a blackmail plot.

Initially abandoned in the shed by the attackers, the teenager returned home and told her parents what had happened.

A gynecological examination confirmed that the girl had been repeatedly raped and the accused were arrested soon after.

According to other French media, all the boys come from the neighboring Rueil-Malmaison neighborhood.

The ex-boyfriend was allegedly angry because the victim hid her Judaism from him and because she had a negative opinion of Palestinians.

Anti-Semitic images found on the boy’s phone are said to have included a burning Israeli flag.

Protesters hold banners that read “Anti-Semitism is not residual,” “+1000% in anti-Semitic acts, not just numbers,” “Our lives are worth more than imported conflict,” and “Jewish girl raped, Republic.” in danger” as they gathered to condemn the alleged anti-Semitic gang rape of a 12-year-old girl, during a demonstration in Lyon Terreaux square in Lyon, central-eastern France, on Wednesday

Members of France’s Jewish community – the largest in Western Europe – expressed horror at the attack.

Haïm Korsia, the country’s chief rabbi, said he was “horrified” and that “no one should be forgiven in the face of this unprecedented wave of anti-Semitism.”

Jacques Kossowski, mayor of Courbevoie, which covers La Défense, condemned “an abject act” and called for those responsible to be punished “whatever their age.”

Anti-Semitic acts in France tripled in the first months of 2024, compared to the same period the previous year, according to official figures, being attributed to the war between Israel and Hamas.

President Emmanuel Macron has told the French parliament that more must be done to combat anti-Semitism in schools.

Of the 1,676 anti-Semitic acts recorded in 2023, 12.7 percent took place in schools.

Macron ‘spoke solemnly and seriously about the ‘scourge of anti-Semitism’ at a cabinet meeting, calling for ‘dialogue’ on racism and Jew-hatred in schools to prevent ‘hate speech with serious consequences’ from ‘infiltrating’ in the classrooms, according to one government. a source told AFP.

Far-right figure Marine Le Pen, whose National Rally party is poised to make major gains in the election, harshly criticized the “far left” for “stigmatizing the Jewish people” since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

Meanwhile, Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the far-left France Insoumise (LFI) party, accused of downplaying the importance of anti-Jewish attacks, condemned “anti-Semitic racism.”

