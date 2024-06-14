Revealed: The best drinks to extinguish the pain of spicy food and why you should NEVER opt for ice water

With the weekend just around the corner, many Brits will be looking forward to spending the night on the sofa with a delicious takeaway meal.

And if your go-to option is spicy curry, the new tips will be music to your ears.

Dr Daniel Eldridge, Senior Lecturer in Chemistry at Swinburne University of Technology, has revealed the best drinks to extinguish the pain of spicy food.

When your mouth is burning, you may be tempted to reach for a glass of ice water.

However, Dr. Eldridge strongly advises against this and instead suggests that a shot of oil, milk, or ice cream are ideal options.

Whether it’s curry, chili sauce, or hot pot, all spicy foods contain a family of compounds called capsaicinoids.

These compounds do not physically heat the mouth.

Instead, they cause a burning sensation due to a reaction with receptors in the mouth, which send a signal to the brain, telling it that something is hot.

The only way to relieve this heat is to remove the capsaicin from your mouth.

Writing in an article for The conversation, Dr. Eldridge asked: ‘So why doesn’t drinking water help that itchy feeling go away?’ And what would work better instead?

The chemist explains that capsaicin is a hydrophobic molecule, meaning it hates being in contact with water and does not mix easily with it.

“If you try to remove hydrophobic capsaicin with water, it will not be very effective, because hydrophilic and hydrophobic substances do not mix,” he said.

Ice water is a particularly poor choice, as capsaicin is even less soluble in water at lower temperatures.

“You may feel temporary relief while you have the cold liquid in your mouth, but as soon as you swallow it, you’ll be back to square one,” Dr. Eldridge added.

Instead, it is best to opt for a drink that is also hydrophobic.

A drink of oil would be sufficient, although Dr. Eldridge realizes that “it may not be as palatable” and recommends milk instead.

“Milk is an ideal choice for two reasons,” he explained.

«The first is that milk contains hydrophobic fats, in which capsaicin will dissolve more easily, allowing it to be eliminated.

‘The second is that dairy products contain a protein called casein. Casein plays an important role in keeping the fat mixed throughout the glass of milk and also has a high affinity for capsaicin.

“It will easily wrap around and encapsulate the capsaicin molecules and help move them away from the receptor. This relieves the burning sensation.’

If the thought of drinking milk makes your stomach turn, Dr. Eldridge has other recommendations, such as raita and ice cream.

However, contrary to popular belief, drinking an ice-cold beer will not help relieve pain.

While capsaicin is highly soluble in alcohol, most beers only contain between four and six percent alcohol, and most of the liquid is actually water.

Dr Eldridge added: “The small amount of alcohol in the beer would make it slightly more effective, but not by much.”

“Curry and beer may taste great together, but that’s probably the only benefit.”