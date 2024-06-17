Revealed: Ten cladding bosses have banked more than £300m in the seven years since the Grenfell Tower disaster

Ten cladding bosses have amassed more than £300m in the seven years since the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Bosses of companies that made parts of the deadly flammable cladding system surrounding the tragic building have now been awarded a total of £302.3 million. The times reports.

Arconic, Kingspan and Saint-Gobain have installed their products in thousands of homes that now cannot be sold, and taxpayers’ money is spent paying for their repair.

Each had made claims about the fire safety status of the panels that were later revealed to be false.

The impressive list of cladding bigwigs was headed by Eugene Murtagh, the 81-year-old insulation tycoon, whose company paid just £752,000 to remove his products from its floors, while it posted £763 million in profits for the year alone. past.

The Irish billionaire has earned a staggering £149.3million in the seven years since the west London inferno where 72 people died.

His son Gene Murtagh (pictured) has also earned £26 million since becoming CEO in 2005.

This includes selling £3m of shares just before evidence emerged about his company’s fire tests at the Grenfell inquiry, where engineers were alleged to have joked “all we do is lie” about fire tests.

The sale helped the Murtagh family become Ireland’s fifth-richest family, with a combined wealth of almost £2 billion (an increase of £700 million in one year), according to the Sunday Times rich list.

The company denies responsibility for the disaster, but the newspaper reports that it has paid out £4 million. At a legal hearing in May 2023 it was reported that around 900 cases had been settled and a lump sum of approximately £150 million in compensation had been agreed.

Families trapped in flats fitted with Kingspan’s K15 insulation, which it claims “can be used safely” in “appropriate systems”, have revealed their fury at losing tens of thousands of pounds.

Nathan and Tara Jeans, who cannot move out of the 12-storey block where they live with their son Ernest, five, and daughter Etta, two, say they have lost £100,000 in insurance, rent and service charges.

And since they cannot sell in the dangerous building, they continue to lose money in their shared apartment, and are among the 700,000 people who find themselves in a similar situation throughout the country.

Nathan told The Times: ‘Here they are, the bosses of these companies, making millions while paying almost nothing to fix the financial problems they caused thousands of tenants. At least we’re only losing money; 72 paid the maximum price.’

Coating manufacturers Arconic have also recovered almost all of their legal fees from their insurers, including their contributions to settlements.

A technical director at the construction giant told staff that the product’s poor fire test results in 2010 should be kept “very confidential”, the public inquiry into the 2017 disaster heard.

The Grenfell Tower inquiry heard that Arconic cladding panels, polyethylene (PE) panels, formed the system used on the tower in North Kensington and were blamed for the rapid spread of the fire.

They claimed that their product had been used around the world and that test results were widely available, The Times reports. They added that construction safety compliance does not fall on the supplier.

But after it was sold to a hedge fund last year, bosses reaped huge financial rewards from the company.

Tim Myers, the company’s chief executive between 2020 and 2023, has received £22.3 million in shares and £23.9 million in payments since the disaster.

In total, he, his finance director, Erick Asmussen, and commercial director, Mark Vrablec, received a total of almost £65 million.

The firm told The Times that its agreements predated the sale of the company last year, but declined to comment on the individual payment.

Celotex, owned by Saint-Gobain, produced the panels covering Grenfell and released toxic gases, including hydrogen cyanide, when it was decimated by the fire.

In 2020, Jonathan Roper, working as assistant product manager for Celotex, said the company had been “dishonest” by “over-engineering” a fire safety test of a cladding to gain approval for its Rs 5,000 insulation product after from a first failed test in January 2014.

But in the last seven years, Saint-Gobain chief executive Pierre-André de Chalendar has received an impressive £11.7 million, and his successor in 2021 has pocketed another £15.8 million.

The company has recovered all £36.5m in claims and legal fees following the Grenfell fire from insurance, and has not set aside money to pay for the affected flats because it cannot reliably estimate the costs.

The company said it did not design or install cladding systems at Grenfell and that a system with insulation used at Grenfell passed a fire test.

Six staff have left and controls have been tightened since its own review found “unacceptable behaviour”.