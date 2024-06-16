REVEALED: Marilyn Monroe’s phone records that the FBI was ordered to destroy after her death, and all the other bombs from MAUREEN CALLAHAN’s new book

An explosive new book by DailyMail.com columnist Maureen Callahan reveals the scandals that dogged Marilyn Monroe’s short life.

On Saturday, in an exclusive excerpt from ‘Don’t ask: The Kennedys and the women they destroyed’Callahan revealed Jackie Kennedy’s 170-clause marriage contract with Aristotle Onassis and the sordid secrets of their marriage.

Now, in a new excerpt, Callahan delves into the enduring mystery of Marilyn Monroe’s death.

Here, we detail the excerpt’s ten most shocking revelations, from Marilyn’s missing phone records to her affair with JFK and surprising claims about how she died:

An explosive new book by DailyMail.com columnist Maureen Callahan reveals the scandals that dogged Marilyn Monroe’s short life.

1.

Marilyn had simultaneous affairs with JFK and his married brother Bobby. Frank Sinatra also overlapped into her bed.

2.

Before her famous ‘Happy Birthday’ performance for JFK at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962, Marilyn had sex with Bobby in her backstage dressing room. Marilyn was “late to the stage,” Callahan writes. “Her dress was so tight she could barely walk.”

3.

Jackie Kennedy was so outraged by the performance of ‘Happy Birthday’ that she gave her husband an ultimatum: ‘No more Marilyn.’ Otherwise, she would divorce him (she would keep the kids and cost him a second term) and the American people would finally know why. “Her husband obeyed immediately,” Callahan writes.

4.

JFK’s brother-in-law, actor Peter Lawford, acted as the president’s “pimp, fixer and drug supplier.”

5.

During a lengthy hospital stay following serious back surgery, JFK kept a poster of Marilyn next to his hospital bed. “She had deliberately hung him upside down, so that her crotch was at Jack’s eye level,” Callahan reveals.

6.

Two weeks after her third marriage to playwright Arthur Miller, Marilyn discovered his diary in which he called her “a pitiful, unpredictable waif” and admitted that he was “ashamed” of her.

Marilyn had simultaneous affairs with JFK (left) and his married brother Bobby (center). Frank Sinatra also overlapped into her bed.

7.

The Kennedys welcomed Marilyn’s romance with Bobby. Even though he was married, his sister Jean wrote to Marilyn: ‘Understand that you and Bobby are the new thing! We all think you should come with him when he returns East!

8.

Bobby and JFK believed that the FBI and CIA had bugged Marilyn’s house and phone line. “It was a coordinated attempt to take down both Kennedys,” Callahan writes.

After his death in August 1962, it was admitted that the FBI “had been ordered to delete certain telephone records” from his home in Los Angeles. ‘Recovered in the 1980s, Marilyn’s records showed that she had called Bobby’s workplace eight times between June 25 and 30. Her last call lasted eight minutes,” Callahan reveals.

“Reports suggest that she had an abortion on July 20 and that the baby could have been Bobby’s,” she adds.

9.

Former Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John Miner spoke at length with Marilyn’s psychoanalyst, who allowed him to listen to tapes of Marilyn’s therapy sessions.

Based on what he heard, Miner later said, “I think I can definitely say it wasn’t a suicide,” Callahan reveals.

10.

In 1985, ABC News planned to air a special documentary about JFK and Bobby’s possible involvement in Marilyn’s death, but it was canceled just hours before broadcast by then-network president Roone Arledge, who was “an old friend.” of Ethel.” Kennedy (Bobby’s wife)’.