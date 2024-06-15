Revealed: How the race to find the next Tory leader has already begun… and some MPs are so desperate they’re pushing for a VERY surprising candidate

The next Conservative leadership race is underway. As Rishi Sunak tries to pull the Conservatives out of their seemingly terminal electoral loop, potential successors such as Penny Mordaunt, Priti Patel and Robert Jenrick are sounding out candidates and seeking donors.

“We expect the gun to go off shortly after July 5,” says one plotter. “Rishi won’t want to stay as leader after this horror show.”

Conservative morale has fallen so low that some senior figures have even, macabrely, dug up the “death on duty” rules that apply if a party leader falls under a campaign bus, to see if they could be used to effect a change without bloodshed before the elections. day.

They were told it was “uncharted territory” as there was no deputy party leader who could take over. The closest option was Oliver Dowden, the deputy prime minister, but he was considered unlikely to change his mind.

One idea would have revived the old Etonian psychodrama between David Cameron and Boris Johnson. Noting Cameron’s displays of natural authority since returning to the Cabinet as Foreign Secretary, senior figures suggested he could act as interim leader for a year while the party rebuilt, and even suggested he could take over before Valentine’s Day. the elections.

Senior figures have suggested David Cameron could act as interim leader for a year while the Conservative Party rebuilds.

But Cameron made it clear during Sunday lunches with his Cotswolds group that the idea is not attractive, and he confirmed this in an interview with LBC last week. “David does not seem convinced of the quality of the conservative candidates,” is how one source puts it. His friends hope he will instead build a Tony Blair-style consulting firm, with his long-term ally Dowden as a potential business partner, although his camp denies this.

A Johnson ally also says the idea of ​​installing Cameron “wouldn’t have sat very well with Boris”. The pair have been competitive since Eton and Oxford, and the rivalry came to a head when they were on opposite sides of the Brexit referendum.

A source close to the Foreign Secretary called the idea of ​​him taking the lead “total nonsense”, adding: “David Cameron is 100 per cent supportive of Rishi Sunak and the Conservative campaign.”

For now, Boris is content to finish his memoirs and prepare to celebrate his 60th birthday next week. He has concluded that an early return to Parliament at a by-election would leave him tainted by the wave of anti-Conservatism: better to wait until Sir Keir Starmer has shown his weaknesses in office.

So far he has given his backing to every candidate who requested it, either in videos on social media or in writing, and is understood to be working with Conservative Party headquarters.

But Boris’s enduring support among party members – who remember that the Conservatives were just a few percentage points behind Labor when he was ousted from office – means he is likely to play a key role in choosing which candidate will succeed him. to Sunak.

Boris Johnson appears to be postponing a leadership bid for the moment and is content to finish his memoirs.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel, pictured at the Epsom Derby this month, has been sounding out potential allies.

The pushes are complicated by the uncertainty about the magnitude of the defeat. With Nigel Farage’s reform approved by the Conservatives in a poll last week, none of the contenders can be sure of even having a place in the House of Commons after the election.

Mordaunt is said to be “working day and night” in his constituency to try to save his seat, while Defense Secretary Grant Shapps also feels vulnerable.

Their allies say this will work in their favor and bring them closer to other MPs fighting tooth and nail to be re-elected, and differentiate them from leadership rivals like Patel and Jenrick in safer seats.

A source close to Mordaunt said: “If he can hang on, the fact that he has consistently bucked the national trend will do him a world of good.” He may argue: “I am a winner, like Boris.”

Meanwhile, Shapps already has a team ready to run a leadership campaign, sources say.

And former Home Secretary Patel has been sounding out potential allies, trying to secure funding and logistics, and bring in Conservative associations. ‘We need to take action. “We need money, support and campaign teams ready,” a source said.

Jenrick has been accused of “tactical campaigning” in the election: the choice of seats he visits is determined more by whether the candidate will still be in the House of Commons to support him after election day.

‘I can see everything moving quickly over the summer. “It is incomprehensible that Sunak would stay there if he loses so much,” said one Conservative candidate. “He wouldn’t be welcome.”

Last week, Sunak told reporters he plans to stay in the House of Commons for five years even if he leads his party to a big loss.

But rumors continue to circulate that the prime minister has already enrolled his children in a school in California starting in August and will trade politics for a job at a big company.

A source close to the Prime Minister did not want to consider post-election scenarios, but said of the California rumours: “This is completely false.” The Prime Minister’s children go to school in England. That will not change. “He is focused on winning every vote.”

Senior Tories are also furious that Sunak pulled out of his summer party at short notice. Donors have been told he will not attend this week’s Black and White Ball at London’s Hurlingham Club, despite being announced as the keynote speaker. It is said that he, instead, will participate in an electoral debate.

Rishi Sunak, pictured at the G7 summit yesterday, has pulled out of the Tories’ £1,500-a-head summer party.

Some are understood to be asking for refunds for their £1,500-a-head tickets. The party should be one of the party’s biggest fundraisers at a time when it is already struggling for donations.

One donor said: “If you leave early on D-Day, you don’t go to the summer party, how can you expect other people to come looking for you?”

And a Conservative candidate said: ‘We don’t feel we owe anything to Rishi.’ We want to wrest control of the party after the elections.

“If, due to differences in the parliamentary party, there is no strong leadership candidate for us to vote for, we would be looking at a significant number of Conservatives joining Reform.”

For these conservatives, the real fight begins after the Fourth of July.