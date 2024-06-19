Revealed: England’s secret weapons that could propel them to Euro 2024 glory… and help take Gareth Southgate’s men out of the pickles!

It’s the team behind the team (no, not the backroom staff) but the cocktail of supplements that could propel England to victory here in Germany, with pickle juice helping to see a 1-0 home win over Serbia on Sunday.

When Kieran Trippier went down late in the match and required treatment, there were fears that England could be forced to complete the match with another substitute left-back.

However, one packet of pickle juice later and the cramp that had brought down the Newcastle star eased very quickly. As? Well, a reaction to the juice in Trippier’s mouth and throat would have sent a signal to his brain, and the information then transmitted through his body is for his muscles to relax and loosen.

Within seconds, Trippier was back on the field and playing his part as England protected their slim lead in their first Group C match in Gelsenkirchen.

He had also had a carbohydrate-rich drink known as a “fuel bomb,” but it was the pickle juice that cured the cramps; Its high sodium content is said to be the key ingredient. If players take them before bed, they also avoid a 3 a.m. wake-up call, when muscles often go into spasm.

England hope a host of secret weapons can boost their bid to become European champions

This was the England locker room two hours before the opening of Euro 2024 against Serbia

The graphic above shows exactly what is available to players in the locker room.

The bag isn’t particularly pleasant (it contains potassium and vinegar), but when it stops causing cramps 40 percent faster than water, it’s a momentary annoyance worth enduring.

England staff believe it could become even more important during the knockout rounds, if matches go to extra time and temperatures are expected to rise in the coming weeks.

However, the use of pickle juice is more prevalent in tennis, and Carlos Alcaraz benefited from its powers during his five-set victory over Novak Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon final. Andy Murray’s opponent in the first round of the US Open, Corentin Moutet, even got into a fight with the umpires when he was unavailable during the game.

But beyond pickle juice, there are a host of benefits that will help England’s players this summer, as our image from inside the team’s dressing room reveals.

There are the usual stimulants, such as Powerade and Red Bull, but also some Science in Sport Isotonic Gel, which provides a quick and easily digestible carbohydrate intake. As the product’s website states: “Additional carbohydrate administration during exercise is known to improve performance, race times, and delay the onset of fatigue.”

Trippier drank the pickle juice against Serbia on Sunday after a cramp knocked the defender down

Trippier was drinking pickle juice, which helps athletes prevent cramps. Above, tennis player Daniil Medvedev places a bottle of the drink on his table during the 2022 Australian Open.

Then there are the Xplode caffeine shots, which cost just £24.99 for 12 – enough to cover the starting XI and one for Gareth Southgate.

WHAT GOOD DOES PICKLE JUICE DO? Pickle juice has been a secret weapon of athletes for years, but its recent exposure in the Premier League and Australian Open has put it in the spotlight. The salty liquid has many health benefits, according to the wellness website health line. These include: soothing muscle cramps, hydration, controlling blood sugar, preventing intestinal problems, and replacing electrolytes lost during exercise. However, drinking too much is a very bad idea (after all, it’s extremely salty), and Healthline recommends just 1/3 cup to treat cramps; hence the tiny bottle from which Lucas Torreira drank.

As the product information says: ‘A powerful stimulant that gives you energy when you need it most, Xplode energy shots contain 200 mg of caffeine along with zero fat and zero sugar in a tasty drink, perfect for a pre-workout. energy boost or before a big game. Players rely on these caffeine injections, which sharpen concentration.

But there are more traditional means of refueling and refueling at the team’s base in Blankenhain. Pasta, rice and chicken have been consumed in large quantities, while Harry Kane has asked the chefs to serve him his favorite sushi dishes.

Not that such chefs are allowed to divulge such culinary secrets. The kitchen team had to sign confidentiality agreements before England’s arrival that prevented them from discussing anything they see behind the scenes.

Danny Schwabe is a Michelin-starred German chef who provides the food which is then inspected by England’s own chefs before being served to the players.

This week he took a break to prepare dinner for some of us journalists as part of an evening organized by the Weimarer Land staff.

Thanks to that delight, English players will surely eat well in Germany, and perhaps the tastes of Schwabe and his team will be the reward for pickle juice.

One of the other benefits of juice is the ability to cure hangovers.

That being the case, the entire nation and not just the England players will be looking for the magic potion on July 15, should Kane have lifted the Henri Delaunay trophy the night before.