Last year, Trooping the Color was full of smiles, laughter and chaos, but also moments that the royal family would perhaps prefer to forget.

While the day focuses on commemorating the official birthday of the British sovereign and displaying military precision, the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales stole the show with their hilarious antics.

Prince Louis, six, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince George, ten, are known to make a big splash at big events.

Their behavior during their parade from Buckingham Palace to Whitehall was the main talking point of the day, with royal fans eager to see the trio.

One of the highlights of Trooping the Color above is when Louis was in a carriage with his brothers and visibly held his nose and scrunched up his face in reaction to a strong smell of horse manure.

Last year, Louis was particularly expressive on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, making faces and playing in front of the camera.

Kate and William’s youngest son, Prince Louis, is known for his cheeky personality and also stealing the show at events.

Despite more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, 400 musicians and a flyover of 70 planes, Louis was the star of this historic day.

Fans were delighted to see his trademark ‘wiper salute’ during the appearance, where he was seen doing a little dance, as well as a military-style salute.

William and his family waved to the crowd as they stood on the balcony to watch the flight.

Prince Louis stole the show as he boldly waved to the adoring crowd and cheered on the official birthday of his grandfather, King Charles.

George and Louis looked to the sky to see the spectacular flight.

Prince Louis smiled at the crowd as he walked out onto the balcony with his family.

Later on the balcony, Louis was seen waving as he waved to the crowd to celebrate the Trooping the Color parade.

The adorable royal was also seen throwing his fists in the air and pouting as his mother Kate looked on with pride and amusement.

One of the highlights of the flyover over Buckingham Palace saw 18 Typhoon fighter jets spelling out the King’s monogram ‘CR’, short for Charles Rex.

As the planes flew overhead, Kate encouraged Prince George to wave to the crowd while straightening Prince Louis’ hair and urging him to look at the crowd.

Princess Charlotte is also believed to have been becoming “impatient” during a conversation with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, according to the Mirror.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman suggested he was asking how long the event would last, according to the outlet.

While strolling through the shopping centre, the young royal found it difficult to hide his reaction to the stench and his older brother George, who will be king after their father, was also photographed wrinkling his nose.

The children were accompanied by the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla, but that didn’t stop their strong facial expressions.

Charlotte, Louis and George allegedly received a stern reprimand from their mother Kate during the carriage ride.

On the way to the palace, lip reader Jeremy claimed she said: “Don’t look back while you’re in the carriage.”

But her daughter, Princess Charlotte, was seen looking back almost immediately after the warning was given.

The Princess of Wales, who has been out of the spotlight while undergoing preventive chemotherapy, missed the Colonel’s Review, the traditional rehearsal of Trooping the Colour, last Saturday.

Royal expert, Katie Nicholl, said Eastern Time who will likely not attend Saturday’s annual event.

Katie said: ‘He has made it very clear that he wants to stay out of the spotlight. She needs this period and it is under the radar for her recovery. We are so used to seeing her on that balcony.