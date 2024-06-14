Return of Mykonos ‘rip-off bar’: Famous restaurant DK Oyster is already scamming Brits again with £250 sea bass, ‘accidentally’ charging customers twice and £50 on drinks.

A famous restaurant on the Greek island of Mykonos is ripping off Brits again as customers complain they are being charged £250 for sea bass and £50 for drinks.

Tourists have been warned to stay away from the DK Oyster, which has received a number of poor reviews on Tripadvisor.

Angry customers say they were induced to buy a drink after being told sun loungers were free, but the prices of those drinks were described as “insane” and “exorbitant”.

The latest tourists to fall from grace include Kimberley W, who had to pay for four drinks at £47 each.

Kevin E branded DK Oyster “bait and switch thieves” who initially told him he could get a drink and a chair for £29 but then charged him £72.

A “rip-off” bar in Mykonos, Greece, is said to be rinsing off customers again, as people take to Tripadvisor to complain about overpriced drinks and food.

Tourists said DK Oyster lured them with the offer to sit on a sun lounger (pictured) for free if they bought drinks.

Eleanor W said she and her partner were charged twice after being told card payment didn’t work.

Meanwhile, Elise B said her mistake was ordering food, which is charged “by the ounce”, leaving them with a bill of £253 for sea bass and £100 for a jumbo prawn, which was “undercooked”.

Even then they were overcharged, he said, and £789 came out of their account, which did not match the receipt.

The restaurant, which has an average rating of two stars, has received just one star in its last 34 reviews, dating back to October last year.

Daniel D wrote on Tripadvisor on June 12: ‘Very rude people and overcharged. Don’t go there, they won’t give you the menu until you’re ready to pay and you’ll see the prices are crazy.

Eleanor W also warned readers on June 12: ‘They will tell you the beach loungers are free but then tell you you have to buy a drink.

‘Once seated they show you a menu where the prices of drinks are so exorbitant that it makes up for not paying for a beach bed x 10.

DK Oyster Bar on Platis Gialos beach has become famous as a tourist trap

‘They also said that payment with my card didn’t work, so we used the membership card to verify the bank account and had two transactions for the same amount at the same time. Damn.’

Elise B wrote on June 11: ‘TRAVELER BEWARE!!! DON’T GO TO THIS PLACE’

‘We were told the chairs were free if you buy 2 drinks. We had two drinks and were calm, understanding that this was going to be a surcharge.’

However, it was when they ordered food that they became outraged, he said.

Elise added: ‘They showed us a menu but we didn’t see that they charged for the food PER OUNCE! They charged us €300 (£253) for the sea bass and €119 (£100) for some giant prawns that were undercooked!

‘Not only did they not explain that to us, but we definitely didn’t need A WHOLE FISH! And if we had known, we would never have accepted it!

‘But we also had our card overcharged by $1000 (£789), which doesn’t match what our receipt says! We didn’t see the charge until after we left, but we’ll dispute it with our bank!’

Kimberly W wrote on June 2: ‘BEWARE!!!! DO NOT GO TO DK OYSTER.

DK Oyster bar has caught tourists off guard, with negative reviews and previous complaints

‘This place is a scam and should be avoided by all means. They charge more for everything!

‘We didn’t read any reviews and they charged us for 4 drinks at $60 (£47) each. I don’t understand how this place continues to operate.

Kevin E called DK Oyster “bait and trap thieves” and told travelers to “be warned.”

Wrote on May 31: ‘Well…we made a mistake and didn’t read these reviews before going here and we were scammed, as were many around us.

They take the bait and change and block reviews on Google Earth. They say they give you a chair for just one drink…however they refuse to tell you the cost.

‘It costs €30 (£25) for the small, €40 (£34) for the medium and €50 (£42) for the large. He offered us a medicinal drink and a chair for €35 (£29) each, but we were charged €85 (£72).

‘Now I will try to fight on principles with Mastercard. Don’t go here. Warn others.’

On its website, DK Oyster describes itself as the “destination of luxury and style” in “one of the world’s leading destinations.”

DK Oyster has been contacted for comment.

