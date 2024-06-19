Twisted Keir Starmer has insisted he will support Scotland in their crucial Euro match tonight.

The Scots will face Switzerland tonight as they try to get their campaign back on track after a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Germany last week.

The Labor leader faced accusations that he avoided wearing a England shirt while watching the Three Lions’ 1-0 victory over Serbia on Sunday because he feared losing votes north of the border.

Instead, Sir Keir, an ardent Arsenal supporter, donned a white shirt, while his deputy Angela Rayner and comedians Jon Richardson and Matt Forde wore England uniforms.

Scotland is a critical battleground for Sir Keir as Labor hopes to gain dozens of seats from the SNP to increase its majority.

When asked about tonight’s match during a visit to Wiltshire, Sir Keir said: “I want Scotland to win, and I will continue to want them to win until they draw against England.” But until then, I actually want them to win the game.”

The Scottish team trains ahead of tonight’s match against Switzerland

Sir Keir Starmer has been ridiculed for not wearing an England shirt while watching the Three Lions’ 1-0 victory over Serbia in a pub with Angela Rayner and two comedians.

Sir Keir was not wearing an England-branded shirt, although he is known to have one (image watching a match in 2021)

Rayner tweeted a selfie with Sir Keir after Sunday night’s game, with the caption: “Celebrating a vital win with the manager.” Well done guys!’

Sir Keir was the only one in the photo not wearing an England-branded shirt, although he is known to have one.

Labor is increasingly hopeful of picking up plenty of seats north of the border, gains that could guarantee Sir Keir the keys to No 10.

Sunak also posted a photo of him watching the close match. He also avoided wearing an England shirt but had two St George’s flags in a pint glass on the pub table.

He wrote: ‘Tense ending but they did the job. Jude Bellingham is something special. In the next!’

Before kick-off, he said: ‘Let’s go England! We are all behind you. Make us proud.’

Sir Keir also wished Gareth Southgate’s team well, saying: “There is no feeling like the build-up to England’s first game in an international tournament – the pubs fill, flags fly, nerves and excitement build.

“As fans across the country prepare for kick-off, I want to wish Gareth and the team all the best on behalf of the Labor Party.

‘We will be with you every twist, turn and VAR decision. England is behind you. May it be a summer to remember.’

UK reform leader Nigel Farage posted an edited image showing him with his arm around Southgate in an X with the caption: “Good luck tonight @England!”

England fans were ecstatic. Bellingham starred in the 1-0 victory to begin the national team’s Euro 2024 championship campaign with a victory, albeit a nervous one.