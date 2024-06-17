RESPONSES TO CORRESPONDENTS: Does anyone remember the girly romance comics like Valentine and Serenade?

QUESTION Does anyone remember girl romance comics like like Valentine’s Day and Serenade?

I loved reading girls’ romance comics when I was a teenager in the 1960s. Besides Valentine, I remember Boyfriend, Roxy, Romeo, and Marilyn.

I still have Boyfriend Book 1961, which contains articles and photographs by Cliff Richard, Elvis Presley, the Everly Brothers, Billy Fury and other pop stars of the era.

There are easy recipes on how to cook for a surprise party while, on the issue page, a concerned reader complains that her boyfriend gets angry when she wears pants.

I often read it when I’m feeling nostalgic: it was a very carefree time for teenagers back then.

Janette Gerrie, Greasby, Wirral

Romance comics dealt with the difficulties of teenage romance and the stories could be quite intense.

I won a contest organized by Valentine magazine. It was an invitation to a New Year’s Eve ball at the Waldorf Hotel in London. The contest asked: who would be your Valentine’s choice for 1960?

My winning entry was: ‘My beau is a handsome boy, With big brown eyes that bring so much joy, Brown hair so dark… how all the girls look at me, In 1960 I’ll feel good,’ Because Cliff is my choice of Valentine’s Day!’

Feelin’ Fine was a hit for The Shadows. I had a wonderful evening and met many stars including Shirley Bassey and the Beverley Sisters. Happy memories.

Tenth Barnes, Barnsley, South Yorkshire

The 1950s and early 1960s produced many comics that are fondly remembered today. For the kids, there was Victor, Valiant, Warlord and Eagle, with Dan Dare, Pilot of the Future. The girls had Mirabelle, Valentine, Roxy, Marilyn and Serenade.

The idea of ​​the romantic comic had been pioneered in Italy and Spain and artists such as Ferdinando Tacconi and Roberto González Casarrubio were recruited to work on the British versions.

These comics dealt with the difficulties of teenage romance and the stories could be quite intense.

The magazines also included information about the lives of pop stars, lifestyle articles, and columns by agony aunts.

Gina Smith, Aylesham, Kent

QUESTION How do Native American naming systems work?

Native American naming traditions vary from tribe to tribe (of which there are more than 500).

Names can be based on a variety of categories, such as nature, gender, appearance, totem animals, and tribal structure, and can change over time based on events and life experience.

The Navajo people are a matrilineal society, in which each member belongs to four different clans.

They introduce themselves by listing their clans in this order: their mother’s clan, followed by their father’s, their maternal grandfather’s, and their paternal grandfather’s.

However, the Navajos will primarily use their nickname; names like Little Goat, Walking Man, Dark Water, Brave Bear, Chief-Guard and Talk-with-Spirits.

The “true” name of a Navajo member is sacred and used only for spiritual ceremonies.

In contrast, the Sioux (Lakota, Nakota and Dakota) do not use surnames.

They use a complicated system with six kinds of names: birth order, honor, special act, nicknames, secret and spiritual names.

Native American naming traditions vary from tribe to tribe. Pictured: US President Calvin Coolidge meets with members of the Sioux tribe in 1927.

They receive their everyday name at birth, but that will change with experience. For example, Chief Sitting Bull was called Jumping Badger when he was a child, but he was also nicknamed Slow.

For the Cherokee, a name was given by an elder, usually before the baby was one week old, based on observations of the child’s behavior, physical characteristics, or a notable event related to the birth.

Examples include She Brought Happiness, Swimmer, Redwood, Young Squirrel and Guardian Of The People.

The naming system is often ritualistic. For example, the Hopi tribe of Arizona has a ceremony in which the newborn baby is wrapped in a blanket next to a perfectly formed corn stalk, reflecting Mother Nature.

On the 20th, corn is rubbed on her body and the baby is named in a dawn naming ceremony.

Hopi names are often related to nature: examples include Blossoms Stand, Little Bear, and Blue-bird.

Martin Fuller, Bath, Somerset

QUESTION What is the origin of the term ‘flea market’ when talking about a local cinema?

In addition to the previous answer, I can confirm that fleapits were indeed a reality.

In the Staffordshire town of Biddulph in the 1960s we had a cinema called The Palace, known throughout the area as ‘Biddulph Scratch’.

The unpleasant usher who corralled us to our seats for the Saturday matinee was known as ‘Slink’.

Robert Williams, Stafford