QUESTION: What was the first department store in the UK?

Department stores are mainly considered a post-1850 phenomenon, although many companies, notably Fortnum & Mason (1707) and Debenhams (1778), had their origins in the 18th century. However, at that time they were grocery merchants and clothiers, respectively.

Undoubtedly the precursor of the department store was Harding, Howell & Co., established in Pall Mall in 1796. The store was on the ground floor, divided by glazed mahogany screens into four “departments”: furs and fans; haberdashery; jewelry, ornamentation and perfumery; headgear and textiles.

The modern multi-level department store was influenced by Aristide Boucicaut’s 1852 remodeling of an early novelty store to create Le Bon Marche in Paris, which transformed traditional retail by offering a wide range of products in several flats under one roof.

In 1909, Selfridges arrived on Oxford Street and encouraged the shopping experience to focus on pleasure rather than essentials.

People walk past Selfridges on Oxford Street in 2006

In London, the first modern department store is often considered Whiteleys. William Whiteley opened a curtain shop at 31 Westbourne Grove in 1863. By 1867 it had expanded to a row of shops containing 17 departments and was soon described as “an immense symposium of the arts and industries of the nation and the world” . It moved to its purpose-built location on Queensway in 1911.

John Anderson opened the Royal Polytechnic Warehouse on Glasgow’s Argyle Street in 1867. The ground floor stocked a wide range of goods, from small items to haberdashery. A decade later, Peter Jones settled on King’s Road in London. It was bought by John Lewis in 1905.

QUESTION: Were any of the thousands of Stasi informants punished after reunification?

The opening of the records of the Stasi (East Germany’s secret police) after the fall of the Berlin Wall caused a sensation. The Stasi surveillance network was enormous, covering approximately 274,000 employees, including 174,000 informants.

A small number of high-ranking Stasi officials and informants faced criminal charges. This was mainly for human rights abuses or other major criminal activities. Erich Mielke, head of the Stasi from 1957 to 1989, was the most prominent figure prosecuted. However, he served little jail time due to his poor mental health.

The vast majority of informants were not prosecuted because their activities were often legal under East German law, and it was challenging to retroactively apply West German laws to actions that were legal in the GDR.

The new Germany implemented a policy of purification (scrutinizing a public official or candidate for public office in terms of his or her political history), aimed at preventing former Stasi officers and informants from holding positions of power in the new unified Germany.

The main punishment was public exposure. The Stasi Records Agency was created to manage Stasi archives. Citizens could request to see their own files, which revealed the identities of informants; sometimes they were close friends. This public exposure sometimes had social and professional consequences for informants, such as losing their jobs or being ostracized by their communities.

QUESTION: What was the purpose of Napoleon’s Great Sanhedrin?

Napoleon Bonaparte sought to create a loyal and integrated Jewish population within his empire. To achieve this, he convened an Assembly of Jewish Notables in 1806, which led to the establishment of the Great Sanhedrin the following year.

This body was modeled after the ancient Great Sanhedrin, the supreme council and court of the Jews during classical antiquity, which operated during the Second Temple period, perhaps from 515 BC until the destruction of the temple in 70 AD.

The Emperor Napoleon in his study in the Tuileries, painted by Jacques-Louis David in 1812.

As in the original version, Napoleon’s Great Sanhedrin was composed of 71 members, two-thirds of whom were rabbis, and the last third were lay leaders. The deliberations of the Great Sanhedrin addressed issues such as marriage, divorce, usury, and Jewish loyalty to the state. He confirmed that Jewish laws did not conflict with French civil laws, especially regarding loyalty to the state and military service.

Furthermore, he strengthened the civil rights of Jews in France, reinforcing their status as French citizens while maintaining their religious identity.

