Residents near the picturesque marina are being asked to fork out £10,000 for a new fence to stop them helping boaters with their heavy shopping.

Residents living next to a picturesque marina have been asked to fork out £10,000 for a fence they don’t want to stop them helping boaters with their shopping.

Boat users in Worcester often tie up their boats and then leave their heavy bags on the metal railings on the opposite side of the pontoon.

They then walk through the apartments to access Diglis Marina and disinterested residents carry their suitcases over the railings.

If they didn’t, boaters would be forced to use the parking lot on the other side of the canal and take a 20-minute detour, carrying their heavy purchases on foot.

But the apartment owners now plan to erect a 2 m (6.5 ft) high and 35 m (114 ft) long fence to block the pontoon after two people complained about encroachment by boat owners. .

Apartment bosses say current practice means boaters can access a private car park and claim some people have been climbing over metal railings. But residents say they are being punished for helping boat owners.

Jon Bodenham, 50, who lives in Albion Mill, said: “It is a significant cost, around £9,000 to £10,000, which is being incurred without consulting residents.”

“I am absolutely furious that a few complaints can actually enact something like this without consulting a wider group of residents.

‘Because? Because once or twice a week someone helps another by passing one or two shopping bags over a fence.

“The boat owners are our friends and neighbors, but this is not very neighborly.”

Before Albion Mill was built, boat owners accessed the pontoon directly from the site, but now have a 1km long detour to reach their boats.

Tony Wass, 67, has lived at the marina full-time with his partner Stuart since December 2022.

The professional sound engineer said a new fence would be dangerous in the event of an emergency.

He said: “At the moment the fencing means that if anyone on the boats had an emergency, an ambulance or fire truck could get quite close.”

The decision to raise the fence was made last week, but work has already begun after two or three people complained about the delivery of shopping bags.

‘If this fence goes up, we would be full. If there was a fire here we would be trapped here.

‘The fire officer said to jump into the canal, but I’m not going to do it at 67 years old and in freezing water in winter.

‘Shopping is an inconvenience. If we have to carry our purchases the 1km route, it is ridiculous. It’s a 15 minute walk.

‘The new route goes through very wide locks that are quite dangerous and in winter you can fall into them.

‘To think we could be trapped here in an emergency is terrifying.

‘We never thought the fence was a problem. The invasion thing is ridiculous. This land is open to the public.

‘We often have people coming up to the fence to look at the boats.

“It’s the only way we can get deliveries to us because there is no access.”

Fellow boater Joe Prentice, 69, has lived on his boat since 2007.

He said: ‘It’s just one of those things that has come to a head now.

‘The urbanization itself has been trying to get us out of the mooring since 2007.

‘They tried to claim the moorings were there, but they actually belong to British waterways.

‘Actually, at the moorings there was a door that the former director of the factory let us use. It was a kind of community then too.

‘I do it, I deliver the things, I drop my shopping bags and put my things down.

“If they used the marina car park, it would take me 15 to 20 minutes to walk from the car park to the moorings.”

Boaters say friendly locals have given them permission and say a higher fence would mean a 20-minute, 1km walk just to drop off their purchases.

Boat owner Dave Price, 56, said: “It’s absolutely ridiculous.” It’s all because two people pass shopping bags to each other twice a week.

‘If I order some food or a Just Eat order, they deliver it over the fence.

‘There are probably two or three people out of 300 to 400 residents who have complained about this.

“There is a woman who complained and shouted obscenities at us, calling us ‘water gypsies’.”

First Port, the company that manages the converted apartment building, says boaters are trespassing on the property.

A spokesman said: ‘Jumping the fence as an access point to and from the canal presents a significant safety issue and is likely to cause extensive damage.

“Previously there was damage around the fence which had to be rectified at a cost to the residents of Albion Mill.”