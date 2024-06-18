Removing inheritance tax relief on farmland by unions would “devastate” the farming industry, Environment Secretary Steve Barclay warns.

Labor would leave the farming industry “devastated” if it fails to maintain inheritance tax relief on agricultural land, the Environment Secretary has warned.

While the Conservatives have promised to protect farmers from paying death duties on their farms through agricultural property relief, Sir Keir Starmer’s manifesto does not do so.

The aid amounts to around £1 billion for farmers each year. Without it, the average UK farm could face a £600,000 inheritance tax bill, the Conservatives said.

The party warned that dragging farms into inheritance tax would put UK food security at risk as more farms would break up or be forced to close.

Last night Steve Barclay, the Environment Secretary, said he was “horrified” by the omission in Labour’s manifesto and warned that Sir Keir would “cut our farmers down to their knees”.

Accusing Labor of launching a raid on farming families, he said: ‘Labour would leave our farmers on their knees, leaving the farming industry devastated.

‘Keir Starmer has shown he doesn’t care about farmers, rural communities, national food security… or anyone outside his London bubble.

“I am appalled that you think it is acceptable to not commit a single penny to farming and raid the bank accounts of farming families with £600,000 each to help fill your £38.5bn financial black hole.

“It is the same old Labor Party, treating rural communities with contempt. A vote for anyone other than the Conservatives is a vote for Keir Starmer. To protect our farmers and our rural way of life, vote Conservative.’

The Conservative manifesto pledges to retain “key tax incentives that encourage small businesses to grow”, including farm property relief and business relief.

But although Labor promises to “defend British agriculture while protecting the environment”, it does not match the commitment to reduce inheritance tax.

The Conservatives said family farms would be hit with a £600,000 inheritance tax bill if both farm property relief and business relief were removed and they were taxed in the same way as other assets. They based the figure on the average farm value of £2m.

Last year it was reported that shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was considering toughening inheritance tax rules.

Along with agricultural relief, Labor was also said to be seeking to end business relief for inheritance tax, which can exempt some rights over shares, land, machinery and a company or interest in a company.

Both measures are estimated to raise £1.5bn a year, according to The Times.