Reform faces fresh embarrassment after it emerged that one candidate praised Adolf Hitler as “brilliant” and “clear leader”

Reform faces fresh embarrassment over its candidates’ views after it emerged one of them had described Adolf Hitler as “brilliant” and a “clear leader”.

Psychologist Jack Aaron praised the Nazi dictator’s ability to “inspire people to act” and wrote on social media that his “intense” and “charismatic” personality type was the same as Apple founder Steve Jobs.

He also claimed that Syrian President Assad was “gentle by nature” and that Vladimir Putin’s use of force in Ukraine was “legitimate.”

Confronted yesterday about his claims, Aaron told the Times: “Yes, Hitler was as brilliant as he was absolutely evil.” How can it be controversial to say that, given that he was able to incite the Germans to commit such destructive acts, including the murder of many members of my own family?

“I firmly believe, as a psychologist, in separating intelligence and talent from morality, so that we can properly diagnose problems and help people.”

Psychologist and reform candidate Jack Aaron (pictured) praised the Nazi dictator’s ability to “inspire people to action”.

It can be revealed that other candidates from Nigel Farage’s right-wing party also attacked NATO and Ukraine while defending Russia.

However, Aaron, who is standing against Defense Secretary Grant Shapps in Welwyn Hatfield, is the second Reform candidate to have made controversial comments about Hitler.

Last week it emerged that Ian Gribbin, in Bexhill and Battle, believed Britain would be “in a much better position today” if it had “accepted Hitler’s offer of neutrality” in the run-up to the Second World War.

Thomas John Clark, standing in Bangor Aberconwy, wrote on Twitter last autumn: “I would feel safer if NATO simply dissolved.”

Earlier this year he said that “Putin appears to be sane and reasonable” and was “innocent” in the death of political prisoner Alexei Navalny.

Andy Husband, Reform candidate in North Durham, has deleted his old Twitter account.

But screenshots circulated by other users show he described Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky as “crazy and a Nazi.”

Aaron also claimed that Syrian President Assad was “gentle by nature” and that Vladimir Putin’s use of force in Ukraine was “legitimate.” In the photo, both leaders met in Moscow last year.

On Sunday, Reform was forced to withdraw its candidate Grant St Clair-Armstrong (pictured) after it emerged he once urged people to vote for the far-right British National Party.

He also claimed that his staff who had received the Covid vaccine were “now magnetic” and that “this phenomenon needs to be exposed”.

Asked about St Clair-Armstrong, who was opposing Kemi Badenoch in Essex, Reform leader Farage told reporters: “That guy was not a BNP member, he was not a BNP activist.

“A lot of people in that period – I think 15 or 20 years ago – were talking about voting for the BNP… but we should have known better and we spent an inordinate amount of money on a professional vetting company, run by a senior person. profile, who did not complete that work.’

Reform has been contacted for comment.