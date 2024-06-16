Reform drops the parliamentary candidate running against Kemi Badenoch after it emerged he once urged people to vote for the British National Party.

The reforms have removed a parliamentary candidate running against Kemi Badenoch after it emerged he once urged people to vote for the far-right British National Party (BNP).

Grant St Clair-Armstrong will no longer contest the North West Essex constituency under the Reform banner after party officials condemned his “unacceptable historical comments on social media”.

In blog posts uncovered by the Daily Mail, the businessman, who was living in Turkey at the time, said he “cried” about the state of the UK before the 2010 election.

“No doubt Enoch Powell would be doing the same thing if he were alive,” he added.

‘My solution…vote BNP!’

Grant St Clair-Armstrong will no longer stand in the North West Essex constituency under the Reform banner after party officials condemned his “unacceptable historic comments on social media”.

The reforms have removed a parliamentary candidate running against Kemi Badenoch after it emerged he once urged people to vote for the far-right British National Party (BNP).

In another post he said: “Get this shit out of parliament and vote BNP as they are the only party that seems to have any interest in protecting ‘British’ interests.”

Although now greatly diminished, the BNP fielded 339 candidates in the 2010 election and won more than half a million votes. It was not until February of that year that the traditionally far-right party allowed ethnic minorities to join.

St Clair-Armstrong has now said she deeply regrets the posts and that they were written during a “very angry period” of her life.

He had removed the posts from the website before being contacted by the Mail, which accessed them through internet archives. The blog is now primarily dedicated to selling books and collectible art objects.

Other controversial posts included supporting the extradition of Tony Blair, his wife Cherie and Alistair Campbell to “a country that routinely indulges in torture and execution, and then, hopefully, we will never hear from them again.”

Although now greatly diminished, the BNP fielded 339 candidates in the 2010 election and won more than half a million votes.

In another highly offensive post, he said: ‘Once again the damn Chinese are causing problems… Many of us have known for years that the Chinese yuan is undervalued. It’s just another cynical ploy by the vile regime there to sneak their shoddy crap into Western markets cheaply.

St Clair-Armstrong said: “This was on my website many years ago when I was going through a very angry period. It wasn’t put up in 2010 but much earlier. For a long time I had no interest in the site and had practically forgotten about it. .

“When I decided to get interested again, I removed all the rubbish, made it much nicer and saw life differently.

‘As for the BNP and EDL, I think they are vile organizations and since then you will never find anything positive from me about them.

‘Naturally I regret all this, especially my ridiculous support for the BNP and the EDL. People change their minds.’

A Reform spokesperson said: “Mr St Clair-Armstrong has resigned as a member of Reform UK following the revelation of unacceptable historical comments on social media and we have accepted his resignation.”