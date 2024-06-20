Reform candidate’s sickening attack on royals during Jubilee celebrations: Jo Hart called monarchy ‘profit scroungers’ and wrote ‘make Lizzy last’ in horrendous social media post

A candidate for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party published a vile anti-monarchy rant branding royals ‘profit scroungers’ – during Jubilee celebrations.

Jo Hart posted the controversial comments about the late Queen Elizabeth and other royals on Facebook in 2022.

They included messages such as ‘fuck the royals’ and ‘make Lizzy the last one’.

The position is at odds with Farage, who is a staunch monarchist and has questioned why anyone wouldn’t want a constitutional monarchy “which has served us incredibly well over the last few centuries”.

Last night, Reform faced calls to sack Ms Hart but refused to condemn the comments or take any action against her.

She holds the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat, where Labor had to suspend its candidate for sharing pro-Russian material online.

The constituency will see a close battle between the SNP’s Seamus Logan and current Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Ms Hart’s Facebook post from June 2022, during the four-day holiday weekend to mark the Queen becoming the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, claimed that millions of people across the UK are struggling to eat, stay warm and keep the lights on. .

The rant, which Ms Hart claims was a shared post, read: “But then comes the Jubilee, for our ‘glorious monarch’, who has never experienced the kind of difficulty of having to choose between heat or food, she has no to do it”. worry about keeping the lights on or not, in fact, the MANY millions that have been wasted on the jubilee celebrations have not even come out of their pockets, but from the public treasury.

‘This MASSIVE light show at the palace is nothing more than a slap in the face to all of us ordinary people who are struggling with energy bills right now!’

He concluded: “So this weekend, when you’re breaking out the pennant and celebrating the jubilee, just use that massively washed brain of yours and think about how much of a deal this all really is.”

‘All the time I hear people criticize people who take advantage of the benefits… THE BIGGEST GUYS WHO EARN THE BENEFITS ARE THE MONARCHY! IT’S TIME FOR IT TO BE DISCARDED! Fuck the royals! #makelizzythelast.’

The comments are embarrassing for Farage, who last year questioned why a growing number of people oppose the monarchy.

He said: “Why wouldn’t so many young people think that having a monarch was a benefit to this country, wouldn’t they think that having a constitutional monarchy, which I think has served us incredibly well over the last few centuries, why wouldn’t they want that?” to be there?’

Following the Queen’s death in 2022, Farage described her as “the most respected human being in the world”.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “This disgusting attack on the late Queen Elizabeth must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

“Reform must suspend this candidate for holding such vile opinions against the monarchy and against Great Britain.”

The dispute is the latest in a series of controversies over the UK’s reform candidates.

Responding to comments on social media, a Reform UK spokesperson said the party’s candidates were “not political zombies” and “have opinions of their own and are as free to express them as anyone else, even if they are not shared by everyone.” “. his party colleagues”.

Asked if his party would condemn the comments Ms Hart shared, David Kirkwood, vice-chairman of Reform UK Scotland, said: “We are not going to comment.”

Speaking last night at her Highland home, Mrs Hart said: “We are all entitled to make a comment.” Actually, it wasn’t my comment, it was an action.