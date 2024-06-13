Reform Britain OUTSTANDS the Tories for the first time in an opinion poll, as Nigel Farage hails the “turning point” and boasts that “the only wasted vote now is a Tory vote”.

Reform Britain has overtaken the Conservatives in an opinion poll for the first time, with party leader Nigel Farage hailing a “turning point” in British politics.

A YouGov poll for The Times put Reform up two points at 19 per cent, while the Conservatives were unchanged at 18 per cent.

The symbolic moment of reform getting ahead of the Conservatives is another crushing blow for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak just three weeks before the general election.

The poll showed Labor with an 18-point lead, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party backed by 37 per cent of voters.

The Liberal Democrats were four points behind the Conservatives on 14 per cent.

Commenting on the YouGov result this afternoon, before taking part in an ITV debate, Mr Farage said: “This is the tipping point – the only wasted vote now is a Conservative vote.”

“We are the rivals of the Labor Party, we are on our way.”

The YouGov poll was carried out among 2,211 voters in Britain yesterday and today, and Sunak launched the Conservatives’ manifesto on Tuesday.

Reform Britain has overtaken the Conservatives in an opinion poll for the first time, with party leader Nigel Farage hailing a “turning point” in British politics.

More to continue…