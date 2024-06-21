Reese Witherspoon, 48, shows off her incredible figure in a low-cut black swimsuit while on vacation in Italy.

Reese Witherspoon showed off her incredible figure in a low-cut swimsuit while on vacation in Italy.

The 48-year-old movie star showed off her ample cleavage in the black jumpsuit, which had buttons along the neckline.

The Sweet Home Alabama star posed in a swimsuit while enjoying time on a boat with friends off the coast of Portofino on Thursday.

The blonde actress removed her makeup and put her hair up in a casual bun, highlighting her natural beauty.

After her day on the boat, Reese was seen enjoying shopping and having lunch with her friends while in Portofino and San Fruttuoso.

Reese Witherspoon showed off her incredible figure in a low-cut swimsuit while on vacation in Italy

The 48-year-old movie star showed off her ample cleavage in the black jumpsuit, which had buttons along the neckline.

The star sat with her swimsuit-clad friends at the back of the boat; The stunner smiled from ear to ear as she posed for group photos.

Reese added an oversized white button-down dress and matching hat for when the group went exploring the city.

The star carried a large tan woven clutch.

Later that day, Reese was seen enjoying a picnic lunch, which included a delicious plate of spaghetti.

Shortly after, Reese enjoyed an ice cream cone while shopping.

She carried a Prada knit bag as she perused the stores.

Her sighting comes just weeks after Reese reprized her role as Elle Woods to announce a new TV series Legally Blonde.

The star is developing a Legally Blonde spin-off TV series with the help of her production company Hello Sunshine.

The star wore a pink tweed jacket and skirt as Elle when she took the stage at the Amazon Upfronts in New York City in mid-May.

The Sweet Home Alabama star posed in a swimsuit while enjoying time on a boat with friends off the coast of Portofino.

The blonde actress removed her makeup and put her hair up in a casual bun, highlighting her natural beauty.

After her day on the boat, Reese was seen enjoying shopping and having lunch with her friends while in Portofino and San Fruttuoso.

Reese seen showing off her incredible figure while on the boat

Reese added an oversized white button-down dress and matching hat for when the group went into town to explore.

Reese laughed as she posed for photos with her friends.

Reese looked incredible in her one-piece swimsuit on Thursday

Reese added an oversized white button-down dress and matching hat for when the group went into town to explore.

Later that day, Reese was seen enjoying a picnic lunch, which included a delicious plate of spaghetti.

Shortly after, Reese enjoyed an ice cream cone while shopping.

She carried a woven Prada bag as she browsed the stores.

Reese pretended to look for his dog Bruiser as he walked on stage.

Then he said, ‘Guys, this is Bruiser! Thanks, I’m glad you found it. to Jen Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios.

Alan Moss, vice president of global ad sales at Amazon Ads, accidentally dropped his pen.

Reese then did the famous ‘bend and break’ that his character does in the movie.

‘Alan, I got it. Because when you get nervous in front of a really large group of people you’re trying to impress, all you have to do is bend and break.

Reese said of the project, “I had this crazy idea that the world would want to know Elle Woods’ origin story.”

Adding: “So here I am, to officially tell you the most amazing news, which is that we are going back to high school with Elle.”

“Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law School, she was a normal ’90s high school girl.”

Reese concluded: ‘And, thanks to Amazon and Hello Sunshine, you all will meet her in this new series on Amazon Prime Video. I’m so excited.’

The series will be titled Elle and will follow her through high school and what led her to Harvard.

Her sighting comes just weeks after Reese reprized her role as Elle Woods to announce a new Legally Blonde TV series; Seen on May 14 at the Amazon Upfronts in New York.

Legally Blonde was released in 2001, with Reese as Elle Woods, Matthew Davis playing Warner Huntington III, and Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette Bonafonte; Selma Blair and Victor Garber also starred

Reese will executive produce the series alongside Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, Marc Platt and Laura Kittrell, who created the upcoming series and will also serve as showrunner.

Legally Blonde was released in 2001, with Reese as Elle Woods, Matthew Davis playing Warner Huntington III, and Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette Bonafonte; Selma Blair and Victor Garber also starred.

The sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde was released in 2003.