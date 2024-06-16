REBECCA ENGLISH: King Charles felt ‘wonderful’ to have family around him for Trooping of the Color as Kate makes long-awaited appearance

King Charles felt “wonderful” to have his family around him amid the pageantry of Trooping the Colour.

The official celebration of the 75-year-old monarch’s birthday was made even more special with the long-awaited appearance of the Princess of Wales alongside her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A source told the Mail: “Naturally, it’s always wonderful to be surrounded by your loved ones.”

The King stood next to Kate, 42, as they chatted warmly on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the RAF air parade.

People attend the ‘Trooping the Colour’ parade marking the official birthday of King Charles III in London on June 15.

An RAF Red Arrows demonstration flight to celebrate Trooping of the Color

Large crowds descended on Buckingham Palace on Saturday for the Trooping the Color parade held to mark the official birthday of King Charles III.

It was the Welsh family who stole the show on Saturday, led by six-year-old Louis. Dressed identically to his older brother, ten-year-old George, in a jacket and blue tie, but wearing shorts and knee-high socks, he danced in various ways, tried to open a window, smiled and waved twice to the sympathizers. He was also seen suppressing the occasional yawn.

The most endearing moment came on the balcony during the performance of the National Anthem and the Red Arrows flyover. Stern-looking nine-year-old Charlotte realized that her little brother’s posture was not up to the scrutiny.

She tapped him and whispered, ‘Louis, put your hands down!’ Charlotte had also previously told him to “stop dancing” as he moved to the upbeat parade music.