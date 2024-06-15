Really committed! Adorable moment when a soldier proposes to her in front of a cheering crowd… before having to run off to the Trooping the Color parade.

This is the moment a soldier proposed to his girlfriend before rushing off to take part in Trooping The Colour.

The soldier, dressed in military uniform, including a hat and white gloves, was captured hugging his now-fiancée after popping the question outside Buckingham Palace.

As soon as he kissed his partner, he was forced to rush off to play his part in the King’s official birthday parade.

His girlfriend, amazed and delighted, gasped: ‘My God!’ She then quickly placed a ring on her finger and said, “I love you.”

He was then heard asking: “Does it fit?” while his fiancée put on her engagement ring.

But after taking a moment to hug his future wife, the soldier said he needed to run to the royal parade.

Motioning towards the palace, he joked: ‘Well, I have to enter the palace. The king will be waiting.

Police officers nearby applauded the newly engaged couple while some onlookers shouted “congratulations.”

More than 1,250 soldiers, plus hundreds of guards, lined up to be inspected by King Charles and Queen Camilla during today’s ceremony.

Despite the wet weather, they were joined by up to 8,000 of their spouses, girlfriends and parents who watched in the crowd as the procession began at 10am this morning.

Today’s event also saw the return of Catherine, Princess of Wales, in her first public appearance since announcing she was receiving treatment for cancer.