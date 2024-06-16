Ray Parlor is forced to apologize for the now-deleted “insensitive” video in which he paid tribute to Kevin Campbell following his death shortly before DOWNING with a mix of beer and Jager.

Ray Parlor has apologized online after posting a video tribute to Kevin Campbell after the former Arsenal and Everton footballer died aged 54.

Tributes have flooded in for the former footballer after it was announced on Saturday that he had sadly passed away. It came after Everton announced in early June that Campbell had been feeling “very unwell”.

Several of his former teammates, including Ian Wright and Wayne Rooney, paid their respects online.

Parlor also paid tribute to his former teammate, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Devastated to hear the news this morning, RIP Kevin.

‘Great player and even better friend. Thoughts with his family at this difficult time.”

Parlor had also posted a now-deleted video of himself on X (formerly Twitter) as a tribute to Campbell.

Ray Parlor apologized online after posting a video of himself paying tribute to Kevin Campbell, who has sadly passed away aged 54.

Parlor later deleted the video that was posted to its X account (formerly Twitter).

Later in the video the former Arsenal star is seen drinking a mixture of beer and Jagermeister.

He appeared to pay tribute to his former teammate, but later in the video he appears to pour himself a mix of Jagermeister and beer, before drinking the drink.

The 51-year-old deleted the video from his X timeline, before posting a message online.

He said on X: ‘I apologize if I upset anyone in my last post. With all my heart I didn’t want to seem insensitive.

“I loved Kevin and I’m honestly devastated for his family and friends at this terrible time.

“Sending all my love to them and anyone who knew this incredible man.”

Parlor and Campbell played together while playing for Arsenal, and both had come through the youth ranks at the north London club.

Arsenal posted a tribute to the former player on Saturday, writing: “We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness.

Parlor had paid tribute to Campbell on social media, writing: “Devastated to hear the news this morning, RIP Kevin.”

Tributes poured in on social media following the death of former Everton and Arsenal striker Campbell (pictured).

‘Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. We are all thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.

During his playing career, Campbell would make 210 appearances for Arsenal and score 55 goals and 20 assists. He would join Everton in 1999, where he would score 50 goals in 160 appearances for the Toffees.