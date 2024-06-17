Raking the dough! Blind baker awaiting six-figure payout after successfully suing bakery that fired him after dropping bread and crashing into machinery.

Ian Stanley, 38, was fired from Village Bakery for health and safety reasons.

A blind baker was unfairly dismissed after being accused of dropping bread and crashing into machinery and could win more than £100,000 in damages, an employment tribunal has ruled.

Ian Stanley, 38, who is registered blind, was sacked six weeks into his three-month probationary period at his job at a family bakery.

He joined the 900-strong staff at the four bakeries after the company launched a ‘We Knead You’ recruitment drive to supply stores across Britain.

Village Bakery bosses claimed they sacked him on health and safety grounds, saying production was affected and there was a risk of damage due to his mistakes, including dropping bread and crashing it into machinery.

An employment tribunal upheld his claim of “unfavorable treatment” upon being dismissed from the night shift job, earning £28,000 a year, due to his disability.

He ruled that bosses at the bakery in Coedpoeth, Wrexham, did not do enough to help him adapt to his role.

He had previously worked as a packer at another food factory for 18 years when The Village Bakery hired him last July in its search for more staff.

Stanley was diagnosed with Bardet Biedl syndrome, an inherited genetic disease, in 2010.

He has sought a total of £112,000, including £33,404 for loss of past and future wages, £35,000 for injury to feelings, a 25 per cent increase for the company’s alleged failure to comply with the arbitration practice and an additional sum for aggravated damages. damages.

Aided by his wife at the three-day hearing, he said he had 6/60 vision problems, meaning he can see at 20 feet what someone with standard vision could see at 200 feet away.

The tribunal held in Mold, North Wales, heard that his bosses knew of his disability, but other workers were not informed that he was registered blind.

Shift manager Kevin Jones was warned that Stanley was “making a lot of mistakes, crashing shelves of bread into machinery, dropping loaves and not cleaning trays properly.”

He was assigned several jobs, including measuring the temperature of bread, but he had difficulty reading the thermometer.

Tom Breeze, manager of the bakery which employs 170 workers at the Coedpoeth site, said the company could not afford to hire anyone to help Mr Stanley.

But this was rejected by the court.

The panel also rejected the argument that health and safety issues were a consideration because Mr Stanley had been allowed to continue working for six weeks without a health and safety assessment.

Tribunal judge Rhian Brace said: ‘He should have been given more time to learn the factory layout and other procedures.

“We conclude that giving the plaintiff more time to familiarize himself with the processes, people and environment of the factory would have been a viable and effective step,” the judge said.

Another hearing will be held to decide on the financial settlement for unfair dismissal.