Rafferty, Jude Law’s doppelgänger son, looks the spitting image of his actor father in his 2000s heyday, while sporting a relaxed pinstripe suit and gelled hair.

Rafferty Law bore a striking resemblance to his famous father Jude at the premiere of The Bikeriders at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The actor, 27, appeared to have raided his father’s wardrobe and bathroom cabinet, which he was wearing in a baggy striped suit with his hair slicked back.

Jude, 57, cemented his status as one of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs in the ’90s with The Talented Mr Ripley, before his hit role in romantic comedy The Holiday in 2006 made fans swoon even more.

And it appears Rafferty has taken inspiration from his father’s iconic style as he continues to boost his profile as an actor, with the screening being the latest in a series of public appearances.

The actor streaked his blonde hair and wore a white crew-neck T-shirt that revealed some chest hair beneath his baggy two-piece suit.

Rafferty Law (left) bore a striking resemblance to his famous father Jude (right in 2006) at the premiere of The Bikeriders in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The actor, 27, appeared to have raided the wardrobe and bathroom closet of his father, who was dressed in a baggy striped suit with his hair slicked back.

Jude is known to love wearing a relaxed-style suit which he dresses up with a low-cut T-shirt, which was a more popular choice in the 2000s but which the actor still championed, as well as thin scarves.

Jude likes to run away from what is fashionable at a given time to make her own way when it comes to her wardrobe.

The actor previously discussed his style in an interview with Don.

He said: ‘I spent my 20s and 30s wearing very tight trousers like most people. I grew up in sort of the tail end of punk in London with bands like The Clash and The Dead Kennedys.

“And so, I don’t know, I just feel that at my age now, I really like to wear looser pants and a jacket, always, if it’s cut well, it can complement…

‘It makes you feel very comfortable, but it’s also elegant. I also love scarves. I feel like scarves have kind of their own personality. They make you feel a little more, I don’t know, really creative.”

Jude welcomed Rafferty with his ex-wife Sadie Frost along with daughter Iris, 23, and son Ruby, 21. He is also father to Sophia, 13, with ex Samantha Burke; his daughter Ada, 8, with his ex Catherine Harding and two children with his wife Phillipa Coan.

The Bikeriders is based on a 1967 photo book of the same name by Danny Lyon and first premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival in August of last year.

The actor gelled his highlighted blonde hair and wore a white crew-neck T-shirt that revealed some chest hair beneath his baggy two-piece suit.

Jude is known to love wearing a relaxed style suit which he wears with a low-cut white t-shirt, which was more popular in the ’90s.

Rafferty, who followed in Jude’s footsteps with an acting career, certainly didn’t seem camera shy as he posed for photos at the event alongside Rosa Ramirez.

Jude is known to love wearing a relaxed-style suit which he dresses with a low-cut white T-shirt, which was more popular in the 2000s, as well as thin scarves (pictured in 2018).

Jude was spotted in a chic all-black ensemble while filming in New York on Monday, reminiscent of a look Rafferty wore at Milan Fashion Week (right).

The Bikeriders is based on a 1967 photo book of the same name by Danny Lyon and first premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival in August of last year.

Along with Jodie Comer and Austin Butler, other stars who were cast in the project also include Tom Hardy, Mike Faist and Michael Shannon.

And Rafferty, who followed in Jude’s footsteps with an acting career, certainly didn’t seem camera shy as he posed for photos at the event alongside Rosa Ramirez.

While Rafferty was living in Los Angeles among the Hollywood stars, Jude was in New York filming his latest project for the new Netflix series, Black Rabbit.

Jude, who played nightclub owner Jake Friedken, shouted at his co-star Abbey Lee, 37, during a tense exchange before the cut was cancelled.

He was seen in a soft all-black ensemble that was reminiscent of a look Rafferty wore at Milan Fashion Week.

While Rafferty was spending time in Los Angeles among the Hollywood stars, Jude has been in New York filming his latest project for the new Netflix series, Black Rabbit.

The British actor, who played nightclub owner Jake Friedken, shouted at his co-star Abbey Lee, 37, during a tense exchange before the cut was cancelled.

Set in the elusive world of New York nightlife, the Netflix series centers on a pair of brothers played by 55-year-old Jude and Jason Bateman.

This marks Jason and Laura’s reunion after playing husband and wife Marty and Wendy Byrde in the award-winning crime drama Ozark, which concluded in 2022 after five years.

According to the official synopsis: “When New York City hotspot owner Jake Friedken (Jude) allows his chaotic brother Vince (Jason Bateman) back into his life, he opens the door to increasing dangers that threaten tear down everything he’s doing.’

Actor Jason is adding more to his workload as he also directs the first two episodes, while Laura directs the third and fourth.

Jason and Jude will play complex characters in Black Rabbit, as they will play brothers, a dynamic that is sure to captivate viewers when the series premieres, first announced in October 2022.