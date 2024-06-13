Radical preacher Anjem Choudary, 57, took on the “guardian role” of terror group Al-Muhajiroun after being released from jail for supporting Islamic State, court hears

Radical preacher Anjem Choudary was tried today on charges of “leading an international terrorist organization” after being released for supporting the Islamic State.

The 57-year-old is said to have taken on an “acting role” leading and encouraging support for the banned terrorist organization Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) just months after the conditions of his license ended.

Woolwich Crown Court heard the convicted cleric has a “twisted and twisted mentality” and “never gave up” on his ambitions but “simply bided his time” after being jailed for inviting support for the Islamic State group in 2016.

Following his release from prison in 2018, Choudary was initially subject to licensing conditions that prevented him from preaching.

But when they expired in July 2021, he was free to preach again, it was said.

Radical preacher Anjem Choudary stood trial yesterday accused of “leading an international terrorist organization” after being released from jail for supporting the Islamic State (pictured here in 2021).

The 57-year-old is said to have taken on a “caretaker role” leading and encouraging support for the banned terrorist organization Al-Muhajiroun (pictured in 2021 near his home).

Prosecutor Tom Little, KC, told the jury that Choudary had been a member of the ALM terrorist organization for “many years” and was determined to “spread and impose on others a warped and twisted view of religion.”

But it was discovered after undercover agents made secret recordings of Choudary’s online lectures and teachings for his supporters in the United States, jurors were told.

In 2022, Choudary began “regularly and passionately lecturing” at a New York branch of ALM, which had changed its name to the Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS) because terrorist organizations “lurk in the shadows trying to avoid detection.” , trying to avoid investigation and prosecution.” said Mr. Little.

He told the jury: ‘Anjem Choudary has been a member of that organization (ALM) for many years and also led that terrorist organization for a significant period from 2014 onwards and, more recently, has also encouraged support for that organization by addressing it online . meetings of the Society of Islamic Thinkers.

‘At the time he did so, the Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS) was, we say, part and parcel of the same terrorist organisation, i.e. ALM.

‘Anjem Choudary did a lot of that, we say, while the spiritual leader of ALM was imprisoned in prison in Lebanon.

“So, in the absence of its leader, Anjem Choudary took on an interim role in ALM for some time.”

He said: ‘Anjem Choudary never gave up. He waited for the right moment. Choudary’s conviction “no doubt made him more cautious about deciding who he would speak openly to.”

Woolwich Crown Court heard the convicted cleric has a “twisted and twisted mentality” and “never gave up” on his ambitions (pictured July 2021)

“However, his desire to promote ALM’s objectives caused him to let his guard down at times,” the prosecutor added.

Khaled Hussein, a 29-year-old Canadian described as a “dedicated follower and supporter” who “idolizes” Choudary, is also on trial accused of belonging to the MLA, which he denies.

Choudary denies running a terrorist organization, being a member of a banned organization and attending meetings to encourage support for a banned organization.

Yesterday, the bearded defendant sat in the dock in a white coat and headphones as clips of his lectures were played in court.

The trial continues.