Rachel Reeves accused of wanting to ‘quietly’ undo Brexit as shadow chancellor talks of closer ties with EU to boost economy – but denies Labor wants to restore freedom of movement.

Rachel Reeves has been accused of wanting to undo Brexit “by stealth” after she put forward plans to seek closer ties with the EU if the Labor Party wins the general election.

The shadow chancellor suggested she would push to review parts of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal if her party took office after July 4.

This would include greater alignment with Brussels rules in areas such as chemicals, as well as a veterinary agreement, better touring rights for British artists and greater mutual recognition of the qualifications of City of London workers.

Mrs. Reeves said this was not an “exclusive” list, and told the Financial times: “We will seek to improve our commercial relationship with Europe and close commercial agreements around the world.”

“I don’t think anyone voted to leave because they were unhappy that chemicals regulations were the same across Europe,” Ms Reeves added.

“When my electorate voted to leave it was simply because of immigration.”

The shadow chancellor insisted that Labor would not cross its red lines in Britain’s relationship with the EU.

He reiterated that Labor will not seek to rejoin the bloc’s single market or customs union and ruled out a return to freedom of movement or an agreement on youth mobility.

Rachel Reeves, pictured alongside Sir Keir Starmer while speaking to dockworkers in Southampton today, has been accused of wanting to undo Brexit “by stealth”.

Labour’s shadow chancellor has set out plans to seek closer ties with the EU if Labor wins the general election.

Reeves suggested he would push to review parts of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal should his party take office after July 4.

Senior Conservatives accused Sir Keir and Ms Reeves of wanting to leave Britain a “vassal state” by aligning themselves more closely with the EU.

Ms Reeves said that “most people in the City have not seen Brexit as a great opportunity for their businesses” and claimed that financial services were “virtually excluded” from the Brexit deal.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, speaking to dockworkers in Southampton today during a campaign visit alongside Ms Reeves, described Britain’s Brexit deal as “failed”.

“We made the decision to leave the EU, so we are not going to re-enter,” he said.

“But we believe that the agreement we have is a botch, it is not good enough.” And I think a lot of companies would say we need something that works better for us.

‘Because if you make trade more difficult, guess what, it’s not as successful from our point of view.

“So we think a better agreement can be reached.” Obviously that will have to be negotiated.

‘It doesn’t mean going back in, but it does mean an improvement in what we have for companies.

“I think there is actually room for improvement in other areas as well: defence, security, development, research and education, etc.”

“We want to get a better deal because, at the end of the day, we want you and those coming in and out of this port to be able to do so as easily as possible while outside the EU and not make life harder.”

Senior Conservatives accused Sir Keir and Ms Reeves of wanting to leave Britain a “vassal state” by aligning themselves more closely with the EU.

Former Conservative MP and Brexit minister David Jones told MailOnline: “There is little doubt that Labor intends to do everything it can to reverse Brexit, even if it stops short of saying so.”

‘Likewise, we see a push for the UK’s integration into EU defense structures.

‘In reality, what they are pursuing would be worse than EU membership. We would become a vassal state, with no seat at the table, which would make it much easier for Labor to push to rejoin.

“In other words, the UK would return to being a full EU member state by stealth.”

Lord David Frost, who was the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator, accused Ms Reeves of “working independently beyond her manifesto on EU issues”.

“Labour’s manifesto says nothing about aligning chemicals rules – in fact they are a key component of the single market which they claim they do not want to rejoin,” he said.

It’s a silly argument even on its own terms. Except in the case of free movement, people did not vote against any subset of single market rules: they voted against the rules being set in Brussels. Labor seems to be quite happy with that.”