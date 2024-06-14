QUENTIN LETTS: What a brutalizing speech it was… but Sir Keir is the only tsar now, and he feels a tingle of self-satisfaction.

Beware of the lifelong bore seeking revenge. For years, as he bitterly knows, Sir Keir Starmer has been the office joke, the nasal proceduralist, a nerd to avoid at the Christmas party. The regurgitant hum of one or two “funny” stories. —Did I tell you that my father was a tool maker?

Sir Keir of the perpetual scowl, whose idea of ​​wonder was that gelatinous toupee. An aggressively boring potato. One to make EL Wisty look like Ken Dodd.

Now he is about to be prime minister. They have no doubt about that. There was an air of arrogance at the launch of Labour’s manifesto in Manchester, and not just among party officials. You should have seen some of the greats of the London media, veterans of the Blair years. A creamy superiority was smeared on his chops.

We, the blunt ones, were not allowed beforehand to mix with the activists. Message control wouldn’t allow it.

Instead, we were shoved into an upper room in the 14-story Cooperative headquarters. From this nest I saw the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, in close conversation with Sir Keir’s chief of staff, Sue Gray. She is the one who did that supposedly neutral investigation into Boris Johnson when she was a civil servant.

Keir Starmer speaks at the launch of the Labor Party manifesto in Manchester

(Left to right) Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Emissions Ed Miliband, Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party Angela Rayner and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves listen to Labor Party leader Sir. Keir Starmer

The dress code for most men was a dark suit and red tie, as in the New Labor years.

About 200 candidates and supporters were seated in the building’s atrium. The dress code for most men was a dark suit and red tie, as in the New Labor years. One of those who bucked this trend was Andy Burnham, mayor of Manchester, more casual in the kind of designer knitwear favored by daytime TV presenters. Mr. Burnham is charming, calm, a magnet for attention. He must look at Starmer, that lumpen diver, and lament the injustice of life.

Shortly before the event began, we were given copies of the manifesto. An advertising expert blurted out that you shouldn’t tweet anything until a certain time. Embargoes are often applied to fascinatingly novel texts, but there was nothing new here. You’ll find more plot twists in Highway Code. The detail was minimal. Their true tax collection plans will be kept secret until after Election Day.

Thirty-three: the number of Sir Keir’s photographs. We had Sir Keir in high visibility, Sir Keir with Ed Miliband, and apparently Rachel Reeves gave Sir Keir a basic maths lesson. There was one of Sir Keir standing at an odd angle (suppository time, matron) by the cliffs of Dover. We also got his signature twice.

Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Labor Party deputy leader Angela Rayner after the launch of their party’s manifesto at the Co-op’s headquarters in Manchester.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves reads Labor Party manifesto

Actress Imelda Staunton wrote a section. So did former chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance, who wanted a longer and tougher lockdown. His distaste for Boris and Co.’s Covid investigation suddenly took on an interesting perspective.

It was a bit unfortunate that the manifesto promise on morality in government (‘Labour will end the chaos of sleaze’) appeared right in front of a photograph of Sir K Snorer with Vaughan Gething, the current Labor first minister of Wales himself in a sordid predicament.

Warm-up speeches came from Angela Rayner, in cream shoulder pads, and again from that poor guy with terminal cancer. We also heard from the head of Iceland’s supermarkets, an arrogant little prick who deplored “14 years of conservative chaos” even though, until a few months ago, he wanted to be a conservative MP.

Sir Keir received long applause before delivering a brutalizing 20-minute speech. Every anecdote was old. Almost all the phrases seemed obsolete. Even a bold young heckler didn’t do much for the pace.

During questions, someone mentioned Jeremy Corbyn. Starmer suddenly became acidic. Corbyn, he said, was not only not a Labor candidate, but “has been expelled from the party”.

The atrium did not like this answer. Only half of them applauded. I looked at the Shadow Cabinet. Liz Kendall, Steve Reed and Chief Whip Sir Alan Campbell applauded. Most others, including Emily Thornberry (a copy these days of Boris Yeltsin c.1990), did not.

Not that Sir Keir cares. He’s in charge now. He is the tsar, tingling with self-satisfaction.