QUENTIN LETTS: Speaking without notes, it seemed like Galloway could give us the full Castro (which he used to talk for four hours)

To Manchester’s Gay Village for the launch of the Workers’ Party of Great Britain manifesto. Few of the elders of George Galloway’s mosque in Lancashire ventured into such a decaying part of the city. Old fools. They were handed a cookie.

Galloway, the party’s supreme leader, gave a scathing, noteless speech of such length that it seemed we were in for a full Fidel (Cuba’s late president, Castro, could speak for four and a half hours).

The discussion ranged from military war, which we were told to expect in December if Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister, to various references to bottoms.

We also heard demands for a referendum on the ‘Ruritanian’ monarchy, with Mr Galloway backing Princess Anne as the country’s first female president.

Galloway, the party’s supreme leader, delivered a scathing, noteless speech of such length that it seemed we were in for a full-on Fidel (Cuba’s late president, Castro, could speak for four and a half hours).

The discussion ranged from military war, which we were told to expect in December if Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister, to various references to bottoms.

A man films with a mobile phone as Britain’s Workers’ Party leader George Galloway speaks during the launch of his party’s manifesto at the Voco hotel.

After meeting the princess, Oliver Cromwell of Rochdale considered her up to the task.

Oh, and Britain needed a public laundry service. This, he noted, was a policy taken from the 1945 manifesto of one CR Attlee. It’s not worth thinking about how many socks a nationalized laundry could lose.

We were on the ninth floor of a new hotel. If attendance was sparse, it was possibly because a fire alarm had just cleared the building. Galloway, who cheerfully arrived 15 minutes late, called his manifesto “a very beautiful document.”

Without a doubt, he is the only one so far who calls for retirement at 60, for the governor of the Bank of England to be a proletariat and for admirals to be eliminated from the Royal Navy.

Palestine is Galloway’s main objective, but he had other tricks up the sleeve (dare we say?) of his slightly poorly washed-looking jacket: no more professional politicians to sit in the House of Lords; a referendum on Net Zero; destruction of the Arts Council in its current form. Much more of that sort of thing and you could make it into the Drones Club candidate book.

Sunak and Starmer were wizened cowards who didn’t deserve to be prime minister, he declared, repeating the old line about them being two cheeks on the same arse.

The only party leader who “said anything with enthusiasm and spoke in human terms” was Nigel Farage, but Farage was only “the third cheek” to that gluteus maximus (anatomy is not Galloway’s strong point) because he was an ex-worker. of the city that was in bed. with Donald Trump.

Palestine is Galloway’s main objective, but he had other tricks up the sleeve (dare we say?) of his slightly poorly washed-looking jacket: no more professional politicians to sit in the House of Lords.

Galloway complained that, unlike Farage, he had not been invited to join the television debate on “the seven dwarfs”, which featured the likes of Penny Mordaunt, Angela Rayner and the Little Greens.

“If anyone is going to be leader of the opposition to Sir Keir Starmer, it must be me,” shouted Mr Galloway. So that no one would think he was joking, he repeated it: “That should be me!”

Beside him, his wife Gayatri, much younger, closed her eyes and nodded, like someone chewing on a good custard pie. During a mauve passage, an audience member shouted an evangelical “Yes!”

The Workers’ Party was “the spirit of Labour’s past” and had “some of the best parliamentary candidates in the country,” said Galloway, 69, who wore his fedora throughout the event.

A repeated theme was that our culture had “lost its religion.” He did not believe that “woke Western armies” could defeat more ruthless forces like North Korea, China and Russia. He complained that, since Blairism, British patriotism was a dirty word and that “people don’t even know if they are men or women.”

Galloway cheerfully arrived 15 minutes late and called his manifesto “a very beautiful document.”

Sunak and Starmer were wizened cowards who didn’t deserve to be prime minister, he declared, repeating the old line about them being two cheeks on the same arse.

He is a not a little Trumpian performer: he boasts of loosening his tongue amidst small shrugs of his shoulders. The media was attacked. The “deep state” BBC had been “working for Keir Starmer for years in everything they do” and accused Sky News of giving Mr Farage endless publicity.

Was there ever a hint of demagogue envy?

Galloway complained that, unlike Farage, he had not been invited to join the television debate on “the seven dwarfs”, which featured the likes of Penny Mordaunt, Angela Rayner and the Little Greens.

The Welsh nationalists were there and a guy whose name I can’t even pronounce! Why wasn’t the Workers’ Party asked to join that massive debate? “Because,” Mr. Galloway muttered, “I’d wipe the floor with them.”